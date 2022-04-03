Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
John Leopold (right) with blues legend Charlie Musselwhite (left) and Charlie's wife, Henrietta.
(Via John Leopold)
Latest News

Sunday Reads: A champion for American roots music; nonalcoholic drinks trend upward

Share

The call of rootsy Arhoolie: How John Leopold’s passions turned to American music

John Leopold (right) talking music with country singer Miko Marks (center) and musician Josh Lippi
(Via John Leopold)

Since losing his bid for re-election as a Santa Cruz County supervisor in 2020, John Leopold has re-emerged as a champion for overlooked American roots music. Wallace Baine details his latest venture.

Promoted Content

Commuter rail struggles in regions comparable to Santa Cruz County

Promoted Content

Commuter rail struggles in regions comparable to Santa Cruz County

Presented by YES Greenway

A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices

Non-alcoholic cocktails at Front & Cooper.
(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands of the day? Lily Belli dives further into the growing trend.

job board banner for newsletters

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

****

In case you missed it ...

Santa Cruz Puzzle Center promo

Daily digital puzzles are now on Lookout (Giovanni Moujaes)
➤ ‘A marathon at sprint pace’: Matt Huffaker is off to the races as Santa Cruz’s new boss, but can his feet move fast enough? (Mark Conley)
Pajaro River project receives long-promised flood of money — $67 million in federal funds (Grace Stetson and Hillary Ojeda)
What does $6 million-plus buy in Santa Cruz County? (Grace Stetson)

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

Latest NewsSunday Reads Archive
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.