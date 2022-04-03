Sunday Reads: A champion for American roots music; nonalcoholic drinks trend upward

The call of rootsy Arhoolie: How John Leopold’s passions turned to American music

(Via John Leopold)

Since losing his bid for re-election as a Santa Cruz County supervisor in 2020, John Leopold has re-emerged as a champion for overlooked American roots music. Wallace Baine details his latest venture.

A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands of the day? Lily Belli dives further into the growing trend.

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

****

In case you missed it ...

➤ Daily digital puzzles are now on Lookout (Giovanni Moujaes)

➤ ‘A marathon at sprint pace’: Matt Huffaker is off to the races as Santa Cruz’s new boss, but can his feet move fast enough? (Mark Conley)

➤ Pajaro River project receives long-promised flood of money — $67 million in federal funds (Grace Stetson and Hillary Ojeda)

➤ What does $6 million-plus buy in Santa Cruz County? (Grace Stetson)

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER