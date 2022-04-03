Sunday Reads: A champion for American roots music; nonalcoholic drinks trend upward
The call of rootsy Arhoolie: How John Leopold’s passions turned to American music
Since losing his bid for re-election as a Santa Cruz County supervisor in 2020, John Leopold has re-emerged as a champion for overlooked American roots music. Wallace Baine details his latest venture.
Commuter rail struggles in regions comparable to Santa Cruz County
A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices
Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands of the day? Lily Belli dives further into the growing trend.
****
