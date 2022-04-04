Morning Lookout: Inside UCSC’s lively ‘revival’; the time bomb of feral pigs

Hiya, Santa Cruz County! Today is Monday, April 4, and we’ve got a mainly sunny day ahead with highs in the 60s and lower 70s — with much warmer temperatures headed our way.

We’re kicking this week off with a look at the “revival” on the UC Santa Cruz campus with students back in person, seen through the eyes of student body president Shivika Sivakumar.

Meanwhile, Lookout’s Wallace Baine catches up with former county supervisor John Leopold, who has reemerged as a champion for overlooked American roots music since losing his reelection bid in 2020.

And in case you missed it, our resident foodie, Lily Belli, has a look at the new spot serving up “inauthentic” Detroit-style pizza at Sante Adairius Rustic Ales’ Midtown location.

We’ve also got the latest on the aftermath of Sunday’s mass shooting in Sacramento as we turn to the headlines:



Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

UC Santa Cruz Student Union Assembly President Shivika Sivakumar describes the “revival” on campus after two COVID-torn years — and her favorite projects as students manage through unprecedented times. Read her Q&A with Hillary Ojeda.

➤ CALLING ALL STUDENTS: Student Lookout: BOGO cocktails, trivia nights & April Fool’s Day (Lookout)

How John Leopold’s passions turned to American music

(Via John Leopold)

Since losing his bid for reelection as a Santa Cruz County supervisor in 2020, John Leopold has reemerged as a champion for overlooked American roots music. Read Wallace Baine’s column here.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: UCSC grad Reyna Grande retells tale of ‘invasion of Mexico,’ talks our ‘collective amnesia’



Mass shooting blocks from state Capitol leaves Sacramento reeling and brokenhearted

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

An explosion of gunfire killed six people and wounded 12 others in the nation’s worst mass shooting of the year. Police were still searching for suspects late Sunday. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

Calls grow for more sanctions on Russia after mass graves found around Kyiv

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Rescue efforts continued Monday outside Kyiv as European leaders called for swift action against Russia for civilian deaths. The Times has the latest.

➤ LOCAL RELIEF: How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz (Lookout)



Eaters Digest bets on the new Bookie’s

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz spring has sprung in the form of a fine-dining spin on Detroit pizza inside Sante Adairius’ Midtown portal. Get the scoop on the new spot and plenty more in Lily Belli’s latest Eaters Digest.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage in one place

The biological time bomb of feral pigs

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

They chew up native plants, spread disease and threaten people. California wants to ease hunting of wild pigs. Evidence suggests that won’t work. The Times digs in.

➤ LOCAL SWINE: One Santa Cruz County farmer’s quest to grow sustainable, locally raised meat (Lookout)

Around the county ...

➤ Residents weigh draft maps for Santa Cruz City Council districts (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect caught on camera installing card skimming device (KION-TV)

➤ Santa Cruz’s improbable run to make NBA G League playoffs is complete; Warriors are in (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Redwood Keg Liquor & Deli under new ownership (San Lorenzo Valley Post)

