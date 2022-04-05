Morning Lookout: Manu reflects on first 15 months; a captivating avian soap opera

Greetings, friends! It’s Tuesday, April 5, and Santa Cruz County has another nice day ahead, mostly sunny and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s ... with an up-and-down ride ahead, per our friends at the National Weather Service:

Who likes roller coasters?🙋‍♂️🎢 Take a look at these forecast temperature traces. Mini heat wave🥵 later this week, but much colder weather returns early next week. Visit https://t.co/W1YfxSzLcY for your local forecast #cawx pic.twitter.com/0mGMuGY8gt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 5, 2022

It’s definitely been an interesting ride for Manu Koenig, too, and the county supervisor talked to Lookout’s Mark Conley about his 15 months in office, what he’s learned, and the chances that he could soon be the board’s most senior member.

And if the puzzle of local politics has you needing some lighter fare, we’ve got that, too, in the form of our brand-spanking-new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center. Check it out and let us know what you think!

We've also got the latest on Sunday's shooting in Sacramento and an avian soap opera playing out in Berkeley, so please, follow along for this morning's headlines.



Manu the senior supervisor?

(Via Manu Koenig)

One year and three months into his first political foray, First District County Supervisor Manu Koenig has run into some walls, prodded himself into patience and picked up some things the hard way. But he says he’s learning and doesn’t seem deterred by the challenges he’s come up against thus far. Read his full Q&A with Mark Conley.

➤ BACKGROUND: ‘New voices, new perspectives’: What will a board of supervisors shake-up in the June election bring? (Lookout)

Sacramento grieves for mass shooting victims as police arrest second suspect

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

The man arrested early today is the brother of the first suspect arrested in connection with the shooting early Sunday that killed six and wounded 12 more. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the latest.

➤ MORE: Sacramento mass shooting: At least 75 shots fired, 18 people hit, 6 dead, many questions (Los Angeles Times)

Avian soap opera unfolding atop Berkeley bell tower has humans riveted

Nesting in UC Berkeley’s bell tower, peregrine falcons Annie and Grinnell always seemed to soar above the world of human drama. In the past year, all that changed. Catch up on the tale here.

➤ MORE ANIMAL NEIGHBORS: Feral pigs are biological time bombs. Can California stem their ‘exponential’ damage? (Los Angeles Times)

Senate advances Jackson Supreme Court nomination after panel deadlocks

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

An evenly split Senate committee deadlocked along partisan lines on a vote to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. She would be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. Click here for more from the Times.

➤ ONE PUBLIC DEFENDER TO ANOTHER: Read our Q&A with Heather Rogers, Santa Cruz County’s first public defender

Around the county ...

➤ Family identifies 18-year-old shot and killed in Watsonville (KSBW-TV)

➤ Court: Santa Cruz police officers shed light on homicide from 2009 (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ County Arts Council proposes performing arts center in downtown Watsonville (The Pajaronian)

