Morning Lookout: UCSC students eye end of mask mandate; Marin Alsop returns

Good morning, folks! It’s Thursday, April 7, and you’d better enjoy our morning cool, because Santa Cruz County is going to heat up today, with highs from the mid-80s well into the 90s.

We’re beginning today on campus at UC Santa Cruz, where an indoor mask mandate is set to end effective Sunday — leaving many students wary of what comes next.

Meanwhile, Cabrillo College is getting set for the return of Marin Alsop, with the prominent conductor and longtime leader of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music coming to town for the screening of a documentary about her life and career.

To the headlines!



(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After two years of pandemic restrictions and remote learning, UC Santa Cruz students wonder about the school’s move to lift its mask mandate effective Sunday. Read what they told Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life (Lookout)

Longtime Cabrillo Festival leader Marin Alsop returns for a Santa Cruz homecoming

(Via Alessandra Fratus)

A new documentary on her life and career is bringing Marin Alsop, former music director of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, back to her old stomping grounds. Wallace Baine catches up with Alsop.

➤ MORE WALLACE: The call of rootsy Arhoolie: How John Leopold’s passions turned to American music



****

Work-from-home costs are adding up. Employees are suing to get their bosses to pay up

(Via Los Angeles Times)

As many white-collar employees enter a third year of working from home, lawsuits demanding reimbursement for home-office expenses are on the rise. Get the details from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ MORE WHITE-COLLAR UNREST: Facebook company ends its free laundry perk, and at least one worker is steamed (Los Angeles Times)



Sacramento massacre shows rising dangers of handguns converted into automatic weapons

At least one of the guns police say were recovered from the massacre that left six people dead and twice as many injured had been modified with a so-called “auto-sear” or “switch” to boost its firepower. More here from the Times.

➤ RELATED: At least five shooters involved in Sacramento massacre, gang ties likely, police say (Los Angeles Times)

UCSC grad Reyna Grande retells tale of ‘invasion of Mexico,’ talks our ‘collective amnesia’

(Via Reyna Grande)

Celebrated writer Reyna Grande returns to her alma mater this evening with a new novel set during the Mexican-American War. Check out her Q&A with Wallace and get details on tonight’s on-campus event.

➤ LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

