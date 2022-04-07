Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Third-year computer science student Brian Cheng, 21, studies near McHenry Library at UC Santa Cruz.
(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Morning Lookout: UCSC students eye end of mask mandate; Marin Alsop returns

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good morning, folks! It’s Thursday, April 7, and you’d better enjoy our morning cool, because Santa Cruz County is going to heat up today, with highs from the mid-80s well into the 90s.

We’re beginning today on campus at UC Santa Cruz, where an indoor mask mandate is set to end effective Sunday — leaving many students wary of what comes next.

Meanwhile, Cabrillo College is getting set for the return of Marin Alsop, with the prominent conductor and longtime leader of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music coming to town for the screening of a documentary about her life and career.

To the headlines!

No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily

Fourth-year student Destyni Ellis, 24, sits outside the Earth and Planetary Sciences building on the UC Santa Cruz campus.
(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

After two years of pandemic restrictions and remote learning, UC Santa Cruz students wonder about the school’s move to lift its mask mandate effective Sunday. Read what they told Hillary Ojeda.

MORE FROM CAMPUS: Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life (Lookout)

A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County

Longtime Cabrillo Festival leader Marin Alsop returns for a Santa Cruz homecoming

Marin Alsop, longtime music director of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music
(Via Alessandra Fratus)

A new documentary on her life and career is bringing Marin Alsop, former music director of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, back to her old stomping grounds. Wallace Baine catches up with Alsop.

MORE WALLACE: The call of rootsy Arhoolie: How John Leopold’s passions turned to American music

Work-from-home costs are adding up. Employees are suing to get their bosses to pay up

Photo-illustration of a desk lamp with a gavel as its head, looking down at a laptop computer.
(Via Los Angeles Times)

As many white-collar employees enter a third year of working from home, lawsuits demanding reimbursement for home-office expenses are on the rise. Get the details from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

MORE WHITE-COLLAR UNREST: Facebook company ends its free laundry perk, and at least one worker is steamed (Los Angeles Times)

Sacramento massacre shows rising dangers of handguns converted into automatic weapons

A handgun and bullets on a table
(Via Pixabay)

At least one of the guns police say were recovered from the massacre that left six people dead and twice as many injured had been modified with a so-called “auto-sear” or “switch” to boost its firepower. More here from the Times.

RELATED: At least five shooters involved in Sacramento massacre, gang ties likely, police say (Los Angeles Times)

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

A rendering of the new academic building and Kresge College entrance from the north pedestrian bridge.
UCSC grad Reyna Grande retells tale of ‘invasion of Mexico,’ talks our ‘collective amnesia’

Writer Reyna Grande
(Via Reyna Grande)

Celebrated writer Reyna Grande returns to her alma mater this evening with a new novel set during the Mexican-American War. Check out her Q&A with Wallace and get details on tonight’s on-campus event.

LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

Around the county ...

Scotts Valley High star football player killed in crash (The Press Banner)
No protest against Opal Cliffs ‘Privates’ going public (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
‘Embarrassing’: Watsonville planning commissioners accuse staff of ‘counting votes’ (The Pajaronian)
Santa Cruz County Sheriffs arrest woman for selling vapes and alcohol to minors (KION-TV)

Stay safe, stay hydrated, and have a swell Thursday!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

