Morning Lookout: Celebrating our surf status; awestruck at UCSC Quarry

A rainy good morning to you, Lookout friends! Today is Monday, April 11, and much-needed showers are forecast to be with us through the morning, with some sunshine perhaps peeking through later as temperatures hover in the 50s.

We’re all about surfing this morning as Santa Cruz gets ready to celebrate 10 years as one of only 12 spots designated a World Surfing Reserve. The local nonprofit spearheading the effort has hired top local surfer and committed environmentalist Shaun Burns to help strengthen Santa Cruz’s role as the program’s flagship ecosystem. Check out Burns’ Q&A with Lookout’s Mark Conley here.

We’ve got lots more headlines this morning, including a gathering of big-name writers and scientists coming to UCSC’s Quarry Amphitheater this weekend, so let’s hop to it:



Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling

(Via Ryan Craig)

There are only a dozen surfing ecosystems on earth that have been designated as World Surfing Reserves, communities that treasure their surf breaks so much that they commit to their preservation. As Santa Cruz celebrates the 10-year anniversary of joining the club, it has hired a top local surfer, who is also a committed environmentalist, to help strengthen its role as the program’s flagship ecosystem. Read Shaun Burns’ Q&A with Mark Conley.

➤ MORE FROM THE WATER: Don’t mess with the women: Backlash over surf contest inequity leads to a reexamination of fairness, the law (Lookout)

Awestruck at the Quarry

For the first time, UC Santa Cruz will host “Universe in Verse,” an annual gathering of big-name writers and scientists to celebrate and honor the wonder of the cosmos at the reborn Quarry Amphitheater. Wallace Baine lays it all out here.

➤ ANOTHER BIG NAME COMING TO TOWN: Longtime Cabrillo Festival leader Marin Alsop returns for a Santa Cruz homecoming (Lookout)



California’s shrinking population has big impacts

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Expansive projections of California’s population growth have been proved wrong and if anything, the state is now losing population, with serious social and economic impacts. Our partners at CalMatters parse the data.

➤ LOCAL ANGLE: Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year (Lookout)

How California cities are resisting duplex housing law

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Cities around the state are trying to circumvent Senate Bill 9, California’s new law allowing duplexes to be built on properties previously zoned for single-family housing. Their methods include everything from removing parking and forbidding vehicle ownership to requiring arbitrary amounts of mature vegetation. CalMatters takes a look the naughty list.

➤ LOCAL IMPACT: Are Santa Cruzans dividing up their lots? A look at SB 9 one month in (Lookout)



Launch of condors on tribal land marks the species’ comeback, but a new threat looms large

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Even as a Yurok tribe releases California condors on tribal lands, wind farms pose a new threat to the critically endangered species. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.

➤ FROM LAST WEEK: Man convicted of setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors (Los Angeles Times)



Case of the Mondays? Puzzle it out

Not quite ready to get into the swing of a new workweek? With mini-crosswords, sudoku and more, our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center could be the distraction you need. Check it out here.

Around the county ...

➤ Structure fire closes Mission Street in Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Filipino history digital archive is unveiled at Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History (KION-TV)

➤ Fire that razed San Jose Home Depot, sent smoke to Santa Cruz visible from outer space (SFGate)

