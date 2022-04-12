Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
DNA molecules are bound up tightly on structures called chromosomes.
(Via National Human Genome Research Institute)
Morning Lookout: UCSC’s genomics heroes; Actors’ Theatre festival goes on

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
A brisk good morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Tuesday, April 12, and we’ve got a sunny day ahead of us, with temperatures in just the 50s amid breezy conditions.

UC Santa Cruz scientists made worldwide headlines last month with news that they’d fully sequenced the human genome — an enormous leap that could lead to new medical treatments and much more. But the university has been a crucial piece of the effort for nearly 40 years, as Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda explains.

Meanwhile, Wallace Baine has good news about another local institution: The celebrated “8 Tens @ 8" short-plays festival will go on despite a major shake-up at Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre.

So please, read on as the curtain comes up on this morning’s headlines:

How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga.
(Via UC Santa Cruz)

An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the first gap-free human genome sequence — an achievement experts weren’t expecting to happen this quickly. Her team’s work builds on the efforts of UCSC computer scientists who helped assemble the first working draft of a human genome in 2000. Hillary Ojeda traces the efforts.

MORE FROM CAMPUS: Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life (Lookout)

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

Despite shake-up, Actors’ Theatre’s ‘8 Tens’ show will go on

Scott Kravitz and Sarah Kauffman Michael star in "Old Aquatics"
(Via Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre)

There’s been a big change in leadership at Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre, but new board members expect that the company’s flagship production, the celebrated “8 Tens @ 8" festival, will return in 2023. Wallace Baine has the latest.

EARLIER: Safety concerns shut down the comeback of celebrated theater festival ‘8 Tens @ 8' (Lookout)

Santa Cruz County COVID updates

Martha Ortiz gets inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
(Shae Hammond / CalMatters)

UCSC relaxed its indoor mask mandate effective Sunday, and second booster shots are now widely available. Find the latest data on case rates and where to get those shots in Lookout’s COVID dashboard.

FROM LAST WEEK: The new Omicron subvariant XE is getting attention. How concerned should we be? (Los Angeles Times)

****

California could shrink water use in cities by 30% or more, study finds

A flooded road in Laguna Beach, Calif.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Researchers say California’s cities have big potential to use water more efficiently while taking advantage of stormwater and recycled wastewater. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.

RELATED: As drought persists, government says Klamath farmers will be allocated limited water (Los Angeles Times)

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to set an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

kids hugging a tree
Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to set an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

Presented by Sempervirens Fund

Around the county ...

Ben Lomond man drowns after car crashes into Zayante Creek (The Press Banner)
Santa Cruz Sheriffs part of state program aimed at seizing illegal guns (KSBW-TV)
At least 200 call for peace, justice after deadly Watsonville shooting (The Pajaronian)
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office warns of PG&E call scams (KION-TV)

That’s it for right now, but there’s more on the way from Lookout today, including some local entertainment news and Lily Belli’s latest food and drink newsletter. Hit our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to get all of our other newsletters, plus breaking news alerts and more, delivered right to you, and keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And I might have said this before, but if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Now get out there and make it a great day!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Dynamic local business leaders tell how they defied the odds to achieve success

Santa Cruz County Chamber & Event Santa Cruz event flyer
Dynamic local business leaders tell how they defied the odds to achieve success

Presented by Santa Cruz Chamber & Event Santa Cruz

Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

