Morning Lookout: UCSC’s genomics heroes; Actors’ Theatre festival goes on

A brisk good morning to you, Santa Cruz County! It’s Tuesday, April 12, and we’ve got a sunny day ahead of us, with temperatures in just the 50s amid breezy conditions.

UC Santa Cruz scientists made worldwide headlines last month with news that they’d fully sequenced the human genome — an enormous leap that could lead to new medical treatments and much more. But the university has been a crucial piece of the effort for nearly 40 years, as Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda explains.

Meanwhile, Wallace Baine has good news about another local institution: The celebrated “8 Tens @ 8" short-plays festival will go on despite a major shake-up at Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre.

So please, read on as the curtain comes up on this morning’s headlines:



How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the first gap-free human genome sequence — an achievement experts weren’t expecting to happen this quickly. Her team’s work builds on the efforts of UCSC computer scientists who helped assemble the first working draft of a human genome in 2000. Hillary Ojeda traces the efforts.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life (Lookout)

Despite shake-up, Actors’ Theatre’s ‘8 Tens’ show will go on

(Via Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre)

There’s been a big change in leadership at Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre, but new board members expect that the company’s flagship production, the celebrated “8 Tens @ 8" festival, will return in 2023. Wallace Baine has the latest.

➤ EARLIER: Safety concerns shut down the comeback of celebrated theater festival ‘8 Tens @ 8' (Lookout)



(Shae Hammond / CalMatters)

UCSC relaxed its indoor mask mandate effective Sunday, and second booster shots are now widely available. Find the latest data on case rates and where to get those shots in Lookout’s COVID dashboard.

➤ FROM LAST WEEK: The new Omicron subvariant XE is getting attention. How concerned should we be? (Los Angeles Times)

Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources

at Positive Discipline Community Resources Project Manager at Cosmic

at Cosmic Finance Director at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County

at Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County Accounting Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County

at Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County DevOps Engineer at Fullpower

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.



****

California could shrink water use in cities by 30% or more, study finds

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Researchers say California’s cities have big potential to use water more efficiently while taking advantage of stormwater and recycled wastewater. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.

➤ RELATED: As drought persists, government says Klamath farmers will be allocated limited water (Los Angeles Times)

A puzzle a day keeps the doctor away

Well, that might be a bit of a stretch, but it’s always good to sharpen your brain, and Lookout has just the ticket. Check out our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center right here.

➤ GOT AN IDEA FOR A SANTA CRUZ-THEMED PUZZLE? Drop us a line at membership@lookoutlocal.com

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Around the county ...

➤ Ben Lomond man drowns after car crashes into Zayante Creek (The Press Banner)

➤ Santa Cruz Sheriffs part of state program aimed at seizing illegal guns (KSBW-TV)

➤ At least 200 call for peace, justice after deadly Watsonville shooting (The Pajaronian)

➤ Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office warns of PG&E call scams (KION-TV)

That’s it for right now, but there’s more on the way from Lookout today, including some local entertainment news and Lily Belli’s latest food and drink newsletter. Hit our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to get all of our other newsletters, plus breaking news alerts and more, delivered right to you, and keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And I might have said this before, but if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Now get out there and make it a great day!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz