Morning Lookout: Quarry’s summer concert series; ban coming on gas-fueled cars?

With spring having sprung (today’s chilly start notwithstanding) and summer not far off, we got some more good news yesterday from UC Santa Cruz, where the Quarry Amphitheater is set to debut a new summer concert series — and Lookout’s Wallace Baine is on it.

Meanwhile, Lily Belli brings word about a pair of fires that have affected local restaurants in the past week, plus a vacancy at a downtown landmark and more in her latest food and drink newsletter.

And California regulators are pushing to ban new gasoline-fueled cars by 2035, so rev up as we speed into that and all of Wednesday's headlines ...



In its rebirth, UCSC Quarry to debut summer music series

(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Newly announced concerts by indie pop singer Carla Morrison and electronica band STS9 suggest that the Quarry Amphitheater is ready to emerge as an impressive new concert venue. Wallace Baine has the update.

➤ COMING SATURDAY: Awestruck at the Quarry: Writers, scientists will gather under the stars at UCSC to ponder the cosmos (Lookout)

Restaurant fires; Roux Dat leaves Abbott Square vacancy

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A pair of blazes could have been much worse for some local establishments, and there’s an open spot at downtown’s Octagon. Lily Belli has the scoop on all that and then some in her latest On Food newsletter. Get a taste here.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout's food and drink coverage in one place



California unveils proposed measure to ban new gasoline-fueled cars

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

If enacted this summer, California’s mandate — the first in the world — would increase sales of electric or other zero-emission cars to 35% in 2026, and prohibit new gasoline or diesel cars by 2035. Our partners at CalMatters take the proposal for a test drive.

➤ ON OUR LOCAL ROADS: Coming soon: 30-month construction project on Murray Street Bridge (Lookout)

In governor’s race, challengers attack Newsom’s record on homelessness

(Ben Oreskes / Los Angeles Times)

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most vocal challengers in this year’s California governor’s race are hoping to tap into voter anger over homelessness, crime and other quality-of-life issues. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times check in on the race.

➤ UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ: Read our full series here



Coachella, spring break, Easter and rising coronavirus: How to stay safe

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

With COVID cases ticking up in some parts of the state, California officials are urging continued caution as residents gather for holidays and social gatherings and travel for vacations. Here’s what the experts told the Times.

➤ LOCAL DATA: COVID Dashboard: UCSC drops mask mandate; second boosters widely available (Lookout)

Puzzle your way through Hump Day

Sudoku, mini-crosswords, word searches ... we’ve got what you need to get that brain in gear over your morning coffee. Check out our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center.

➤ GOT AN IDEA FOR A SANTA CRUZ-THEMED PUZZLE? Drop us a line at membership@lookoutlocal.com

Around the county ...

➤ Drunk driver who crashed into Watsonville firefighter sentenced (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ UC Santa Cruz dorm room broken into as residents slept, police say (KSBW-TV)

➤ Watsonville City Council appoints Rene Mendez as new city manager (The Pajaronian)

Just like that, you're caught up and ready for another day. There's more to come today from Lookout, so I'd recommend that you bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep tabs. You can also sign up all of our newsletters — Lily Belli on Food, if you missed it yesterday, or Wallace Baine's Weekender, coming tomorrow, are just two of our offerings — and get breaking news alerts by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.

And all this local journalism isn't possible without community support, so if you're not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

