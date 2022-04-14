Morning Lookout: UCSC’s star mentor and Cabrillo horticulturist in full bloom

Email outage: Didn’t receive Morning Lookout via email? We’re experiencing a technical outage with our email provider and working to get it resolved. Until then, you can see each of our newsletters on the site by searching their name.

Morning, Lookout fam! It’s Thursday, April 14, and Santa Cruz County is looking at an overcast day, with highs in the 50s and some occasional showers.

Those clouds might temporarily keep us from seeing stars, but we’ve got some right here in our backyard. At UC Santa Cruz, professor Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz has earned national praise for his mentorship efforts, while down the road at Cabrillo College, horticulture center coordinator Heather Blume is growing much more than the plants you might’ve bought from her at the Aptos Farmers Market.

Lots to get to, so let’s delay no longer on today’s headlines:



UCSC astronomer Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz is a star teacher and mentor

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Earlier this year, the White House honored UC Santa Cruz professor of astronomy Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz with a Presidential Award for his ground-breaking mentorship program that helps propel students — particularly women and marginalized groups — forward. Hillary Ojeda reports on his far-reaching pay-it-forward efforts.

➤ MORE FROM THE CITY ON A HILL: How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome (Lookout)

‘We’re really growing students’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cabrillo College horticulture center coordinator Heather Blume might be a well-known face at the Aptos Farmers Market, but her drive to create and maintain a space for horticulture students to hone their skills is what makes her stand out. Read her full Q&A with Max Chun.

➤ HAPPENING TODAY AT CABRILLO: Longtime Cabrillo Festival leader Marin Alsop returns for a Santa Cruz homecoming (Lookout)



Santa Cruz City Council maintains oversized parking ordinance

(Grace Stetson / Lookout Santa Cruz)

On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz City Council rejected recommendations from the city’s planning commission on changes to the long-sought ordinance. Grace Stetson has the update and explains what’s next.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz overnight RV parking ban moves slowly forward (Lookout)

Why analysts say password sharing is now a bigger problem for Netflix, other streamers

(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

Password piracy and account sharing is expected to cost streamers and pay TV providers $12.5 billion in 2024, according to Parks Associates. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.

➤ MORE FROM BUSINESS AND TECH: Get all of Lookout’s coverage in one place



California voters say state is moving in the wrong direction, feel financial squeeze

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California voters say gas prices are a serious problem as doubts about transit persist, according to a UC Berkeley survey co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. More here on the latest polling.

➤ ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: In governor’s race, challengers attack Newsom’s record on homelessness (Los Angeles Times)

Let our puzzles be your sunshine

Dreary weather got you inside today? We’ve got mini-crosswords, sudoku and more to keep you company. Check it out in our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center.

➤ GOT AN IDEA FOR A SANTA CRUZ-THEMED PUZZLE? Drop us a line at membership@lookoutlocal.com



Around the county ...

➤ Evacuations, shelter-in-place, school closures in Salinas due to Taylor Farms fire (KSBW-TV)

➤ Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young upsets Brazil’s Caio Ibelli, reaches round of 16 at Bells Beach (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Pajaro levee assessment headed to voters (The Pajaronian)

➤ The life and art of Santa Cruz iconoclast Casey Sonnabend (Good Times)

Our cup runneth over indeed. But wait, there's more: You don't want to miss all that Wallace Baine has in store with his latest Weekender newsletter, coming later today.

None of this, however, is possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

I’m off the next few days, but fear not — you will be in extremely capable hands. Until next week, stay safe and be good!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz