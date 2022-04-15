Morning Lookout: Music among the dead, a well-put Weekender

Good morning! ☀️ I’m Giovanni Moujaes, filling in for the esteemed Morning Lookouter Will McCahill, who’s enjoying some well-deserved R&R. It’s Friday, April 15 — Good Friday, to be exact, for those who celebrate Easter.

Speaking of food: You might want to consider moving your picnics, brunches and family potlucks indoors this Saturday with more rain in the forecast 🌦 The sun is expected to make a comeback on Easter Sunday, thankfully. Let’s hope these April showers bring some beautiful May flowers across Santa Cruz and California 🌻

On to the headlines, shall we?



MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month

(Via Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History)

The MAH and Indexical combine forces to present a contemplative and provocative artistic experience at Santa Cruz’s historic Evergreen Cemetery. Wallace Baine has the details.

➤ MORE LOCAL MUSIC: In its rebirth, UCSC Quarry to debut summer music series

Weekender: A flourish of festivals, another helping of Joze and bearish on trivia

The weekend is in sight, and who better to turn to for arts and entertainment tidbits, a guide to Santa Cruz County’s hottest events and more than Wallace? Check out Weekender here.

➤ DO YOU BOLO? Our full events calendar is your place to go for things to do

Student Lookout: 4/20, camping getaways, and movies filmed in Santa Cruz

You may have seen our correspondent Max Chun make an appearance on our sister newsletter Lookout PM this week. He’s also the host of Student Lookout, our hub for students and young adults to enrich their Santa Cruz experience with affordable recommendations of fun, food, and frivolities. Take a peek at this week’s edition and share it with a student in your life.

➤ DEALS, DEALS, DEALS: Catch the latest Student Lookout every Friday

The push to get children vaccinated is stalling. It poses new COVID-19 dangers

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Despite months of outreach and on-the-ground efforts, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for young children remains stuck in neutral — prompting experts to say more needs to be done to inform parents about the benefits of inoculation. More from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ THE STATE: California backs away from COVID vaccine mandates for kids

Haven’t made Easter plans?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Don’t sweat it! Our favorite foodie friend, Lily Belli, has the scoop on where to go for brunch, an Easter egg hunt and some chocolate mousse truffles you might want to bring to a gathering. Get the details.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: All of Lookout’s food and drink coverage in one spot

Puzzle into the weekend

The workweek grind got you down? Live a little with sudoku, word searches and more. Get on over to our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center.

Around the county ...

➤ Scotts Valley Fire mirrors neighbor’s annexation commitment (Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville City Councilwoman warns: beware of scam (Pajaronian)

➤ More rain chances in the forecast as we head into the weekend (KSBW)

➤ Watsonville Community Hospital needs $15 million to stay open (KION)

