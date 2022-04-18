Morning Lookout: A new leader, era for the river & more affordability woes

Good morning, everyone!

You may have heard last month that the Coastal Watershed Council has a new leader. We caught up with the newest champion of the river, which seems like as important a role as ever. We’ve also got the latest chapter in our affordability reporter’s on-going saga to stay gainfully housed in this ridiculous marketplace.

And in case you missed it over the weekend, Wallace Baine offers a sweet ode to the record store.

‘We’ve turned our backs on the river’: Laurie Egan works to revive, transform the San Lorenzo River

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As she takes over as executive director of the Coastal Watershed Council, Laurie Egan wants to integrate the San Lorenzo River into city life — and wants the community to embrace the river’s possibilities. Max Chun has the Q&A here.

The tremors of the Santa Cruz housing market: Why our affordability reporter is on the hunt yet again

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Just days before signing a long-term lease, this housing reporter lost her rental and had to scrounge for a new home. Follow Grace on her ongoing journey to find an affordable place to live in Santa Cruz by going here.

➤ From landing pad to uncertainty in six months: Santa Cruz’s housing market swerved on this reporter again

➤ What happens when your new affordability reporter isn’t finding anything affordable? Grace’s story



Wallace Baine: Let us now praise the record store

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Amid sweeping market changes and technological turmoil, the neighborhood record store improbably finds a way to survive. Wallace with the ode here.

Battle lines are drawn over California deal with Kaiser Permanente

(Kaiser Permanente)

A controversial proposal to grant HMO giant Kaiser Permanente a no-bid statewide Medicaid contract is headed for its first legislative hearing amid vocal opposition from a coalition of counties, competing health plans, community clinics, and a national health care labor union. KHN with the story here.



It’s not just physicians and nurses. Veterinarians are burning out too

Empathy overload and compassion fatigue contribute to the mental health woes of veterinarians, with their workload increased by pet adoptions during the pandemic. The LA Times has the details here.

Late-season storms bring snow, skiers to Sierra Nevada

(Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort)

A series of late-season storms pummeled the Sierra Nevada with several feet of snow, drawing skiers to the mountains on Easter Sunday as more snow is expected to fall this week. More from the Times here.

Around the county ...

➤ UCSC researcher completes human genome sequencing (Sentinel)

➤ PVPSA CEO Padilla-Chavez named Woman of the Year by Robert Rivas (Pajaronian)

➤ Monterey County Health Department apologizes for Easter social media post (KSBW)

➤ Person arrested in Sand City with 19 envelopes full of fake IDs (KION)

