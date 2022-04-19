Morning Lookout: Warriors in the plans? Climate change talk at UCSC

Good morning, everybody.

Highlighting our morning fare today: an update on the possible future of a permanent downtown arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors and a preview of the climate change discussion upcoming later this week at UCSC.

To those headlines and more we go...



Will Warriors stay? Community input on downtown expansion will help steer path forward

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A temporary facility that has outlived its usefulness for the Santa Cruz Warriors and a city actively updating its downtown footprint has pushed a longstanding discussion to the forefront. The Kaiser Permanente Arena will host a drop-in event Wednesday night to show the community three different potential plans for use of the Warriors’ current site and other locations that a permanent arena could be built. Grace Stetson & Max Chun with the story.



Talking climate change in Santa Cruz wouldn’t be complete without some focus on how it will affect waves

(UCSC)

Borja Reguero, a UCSC associate researcher who has studied the impact of the warming climate on wave energy, will be one of several speakers at the Confronting Climate Change Conference hosted by UC Santa Cruz starting Thursday. It will focus on climate change impacts on the central coast and highlight the work of local activists, artists and researchers like Reguero. Hillary Ojeda with the story.

Countywide, cases have increased by 144, up to 639 from last week’s 495. One new death was reported in the past week, raising the pandemic total to 260. Check the latest here.



Advocates say California should send $2,000 per child to poorest families

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Anti-poverty organizations are calling for the state to target some of its projected surplus to families making up to $30,000 a year. CalMatters with the story here.

With Russia’s big offensive said to be underway, fresh battles rock eastern Ukraine

Ukraine says the decisive fight for country’s east has begun as Russia mounts wave of attacks in the Donbas region. Biden to confer with allies. More from the LA Times.

Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know

Although the economy is humming, some analysts say that today’s rising inflation could trigger tomorrow’s recession. But what is a recession, and what can you do to prepare? More from the Times here.

***



Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz sets end date for largest homeless camp (Sentinel)

➤ Tesla Megapack battery energy storage system goes online in Moss Landing (Sentinel)

➤ Leaders urge ‘yes’ vote on levee-funding assessment (Pajaronian)

➤ Sutter Health Nurses and Health Care workers go on strike (KION)

