Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A patient waits to enter the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Warriors in the plans? Climate change talk at UCSC

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Good morning, everybody.

Will isn’t back until tomorrow, so it’s Mark again. You’ll notice some slick streets out there so please drive carefully wherever you’re headed on this Tuesday morning.

It appears some more substantial April showers could be headed our way Thursday so stay tuned for further details on that weather event.

Highlighting our morning fare today: an update on the possible future of a permanent downtown arena for the Santa Cruz Warriors and a preview of the climate change discussion upcoming later this week at UCSC.

To those headlines and more we go...

Will Warriors stay? Community input on downtown expansion will help steer path forward

The Santa Cruz Warriors' home court at Kaiser Permanente Arena
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A temporary facility that has outlived its usefulness for the Santa Cruz Warriors and a city actively updating its downtown footprint has pushed a longstanding discussion to the forefront. The Kaiser Permanente Arena will host a drop-in event Wednesday night to show the community three different potential plans for use of the Warriors’ current site and other locations that a permanent arena could be built. Grace Stetson & Max Chun with the story.

Talking climate change in Santa Cruz wouldn’t be complete without some focus on how it will affect waves

Speakers
(UCSC)

Borja Reguero, a UCSC associate researcher who has studied the impact of the warming climate on wave energy, will be one of several speakers at the Confronting Climate Change Conference hosted by UC Santa Cruz starting Thursday. It will focus on climate change impacts on the central coast and highlight the work of local activists, artists and researchers like Reguero. Hillary Ojeda with the story.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

COVID Dashboard: Cases moving up, California delays K-12 vaccine mandate

covid

Countywide, cases have increased by 144, up to 639 from last week’s 495. One new death was reported in the past week, raising the pandemic total to 260. Check the latest here.

Advocates say California should send $2,000 per child to poorest families

A line of homes at the Buena Vista Migrant Center, near Watsonville.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Anti-poverty organizations are calling for the state to target some of its projected surplus to families making up to $30,000 a year. CalMatters with the story here.

Promoted Content

Dynamic local business leaders tell how they defied the odds to achieve success

Santa Cruz County Chamber & Event Santa Cruz event flyer
Promoted Content

Dynamic local business leaders tell how they defied the odds to achieve success

Presented by Santa Cruz Chamber & Event Santa Cruz

With Russia’s big offensive said to be underway, fresh battles rock eastern Ukraine

Slavyansk, Ukraine

Ukraine says the decisive fight for country’s east has begun as Russia mounts wave of attacks in the Donbas region. Biden to confer with allies. More from the LA Times.

Promoted Content

UC Santa Cruz invites alumni and community to Alumni Week

UCSC graphic for Alumni Week
Promoted Content

UC Santa Cruz invites alumni and community to Alumni Week

Presented by UC Santa Cruz

Should I worry about a recession? What Californians should know

Posted prices at a 7-11 gas station in Linda Vista

Although the economy is humming, some analysts say that today’s rising inflation could trigger tomorrow’s recession. But what is a recession, and what can you do to prepare? More from the Times here.

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.
***

Puzzle time

Santa Cruz Puzzle Center promo

The workweek grind got you down? Live a little with sudoku, word searches and more. Get on over to our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center.

GOT AN IDEA FOR A SANTA CRUZ-THEMED PUZZLE? Drop us a line at membership@lookoutlocal.com

Around the county ...

Santa Cruz sets end date for largest homeless camp (Sentinel)
Tesla Megapack battery energy storage system goes online in Moss Landing (Sentinel)
Leaders urge ‘yes’ vote on levee-funding assessment (Pajaronian)
Sutter Health Nurses and Health Care workers go on strike (KION)

That’s it for today. If you’re enjoying our coverage, please tell your family and friends about our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, where they can sign up for all the newsletters and alerts we offer. You can also keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Have a great day!

Mark Conley
Lookout Santa Cruz

Promoted Content

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to set an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

kids hugging a tree
Promoted Content

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to set an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

Presented by Sempervirens Fund

Latest NewsMorning Lookout ArchiveInstagram
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.