Morning Lookout: Baking up some 4/20 treats; local singer’s Dead Nettle act

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Wednesday, April 20, and this is Will, home again from my brief sojourn to parts north. I’ve arranged for some rain to follow me back, and after a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-60s, much-needed precip should arrive in the p.m. hours and continue tomorrow and Friday.

Before that, though, we’d be remiss if we didn’t note that today is cannabis-feting 4/20, and Lookout’s Max Chun checks in with Big Pete’s Treats, a company that’s grown from a small operation on the Westside to become a giant in the California edibles market.

Meanwhile, Wallace Baine has the scoop on Dead Nettle, the stage name under which Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Lindsey Wall is set to release her first album, which she’ll celebrate with an upcoming show in Felton.

And our already-heated local rail-trail debate has turned things up another notch with charges of vandalism and dirty tricks, so let’s jump into those headlines and more.



A passion for baking

(Via Big Pete’s Treats)

Santa Cruz-based company Big Pete’s Treats has come a long way from Pete Feurtado’s kitchen on the Westside. Along with the help of son Pete Jr. and daughter Katie, the family business has managed to produce the No. 1 cookie edible in California. Read Pete Jr.'s Q&A with Max Chun here.

➤ MORE LOCAL BUSINESS: ‘Nature is like a slow-cooked meal’: Regenerative farming brings cannabis, food crops into soil harmony (Lookout)

Meet Dead Nettle

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz singer-songwriter Lindsey Wall releases her debut album under a stage name that speaks to her love of plants and her image of herself as a tough-minded artist capable of surprising her audience. Wallace Baine tells her story.

YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation move

(Via YES Greenway)

The contentious debate between the two groups — one for a pedestrian greenway, with the other for rail and trail — became more heated on Tuesday, with YES Greenway accusing its opponents of vandalism. No Way Greenway says there is no proof and that it’s the group’s latest “dirty trick.” Grace Stetson sorts through the latest.

➤ EXPLAINER: What’s railbanking, and why are Santa Cruz transit experts discussing it? (Lookout)

Salmon season preview, Goodles at Target and bulk up for Earth Day

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Different state regulations could make for an interesting salmon season around Monterey Bay, locals tell Lily Belli — and that’s just one of the stories from Santa Cruz’s food and drink scene you’ll find in her latest newsletter. Get it here.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: All of Lookout’s food and drink coverage in one place



Debt-free college?

(Martin do Nascimento / CalMatters)

Roughly 360,000 UC and Cal State students could receive $1,000 to $3,000 to fund their educations this fall as part of a $632 million California effort to make college debt-free. Our partners at CalMatters explain.

➤ MORE FROM CAMPUS: All of Lookout’s higher education coverage in one place

Puzzle your way over the hump

Sharpen that brain with a mini-crossword, sudoku and more — all in our new Santa Cruz Puzzle Center.

