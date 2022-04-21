Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A preliminary rendering of the interior of the new downtown library.
A preliminary rendering of the interior of the new downtown library.
(Via City of Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Downtown library project updates; Santa Cruz voters’ map choices

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Hello hello, Lookout friends! It’s Thursday, April 21, and Santa Cruz County is going to be dodging the raindrops all day, with high temperatures in the mid-50s and lower 60s.

We’re starting off this morning with an update on plans for Santa Cruz’s new downtown library — the city will present the new details during a community meeting this evening, and Lookout’s Grace Stetson has the story.

Grace also fills us in on the choices Santa Cruz voters will face in June as the city moves to a district-based voting system and what’s coming next.

So come along as we hit all that and more among this morning’s headlines ...

More details coming on downtown library

A sample rendering of what the new downtown Santa Cruz library could look like.
(Via City of Santa Cruz; rendering by Group 4 Architecture, Research + Planning, Inc.)

This evening, the city will present its most recent design updates to plans for the new downtown library, one part of the downtown library mixed-use project. Groundbreaking for the development is expected for the latter part of 2023. Get the details from Grace Stetson.

PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz updates design proposal for much-debated mixed-use library project (Lookout)

Promoted Content

Fitness done different: SCG Fitness blends CrossFit and wellness in Santa Cruz

Promoted Content

Fitness done different: SCG Fitness blends CrossFit and wellness in Santa Cruz

Presented by SCG Fitness

District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system

The proposed six-district system.
(Via City of Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the first time vote for a single representative based on the area where they live within the city. They will also decide between the current rotating mayoral system and an independently elected mayor who would serve a four-year term. More here from Grace.

BACKGROUND: A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here (Lookout)

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

Judge’s ruling on CDC mask mandate highlights the limits of the agency’s power

passengers wear masks on a flight in 2020
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A recent court decision that overturned one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s few pandemic rules — masks required on public transportation — spotlights how little power remains in federal hands to enforce public health protections. Our partners at Kaiser Health News explain.

LOCAL DATA: Check out Lookout’s COVID dashboard here

Can a conservative break through for California attorney general?

California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Conservatives running for California attorney general make their case to break the Democratic stranglehold on statewide offices since 2006. Eric Early, Nathan Hochman and Anne Marie Schubert say that voters’ concern over crime and public safety will help them unseat incumbent Rob Bonta. Our partners at CalMatters survey the scene.

MORE POLITICS: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Promoted Content

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
Promoted Content

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Sol Property Advisors

Down The Line, your go-to for big events

Down The Line
(Via Pixabay)

Wallace Baine does the legwork on all the good stuff coming to the Santa Cruz arts and entertainment scene so you don’t have to. Check out his latest updates, including Americana legends hitting local stages.

LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

Get your puzzle on

Santa Cruz Puzzle Center promo

The weather might limit our outdoors options today, so all the more opportunity to tease your brain with mini-crosswords, word searches, sudoku and more. Check out our Santa Cruz Puzzle Center here.

GOT AN IDEA FOR A SANTA CRUZ-THEMED PUZZLE? Drop us a line at membership@lookoutlocal.com

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

****

Around the county ...

4/20 celebration returns to UC Santa Cruz campus after three-year hiatus (KSBW-TV)
Regional writing contest open to local students (The Pajaronian)
Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute expansion could lead to Phil’s Fish Market relocation (KION-TV)

Some solid fuel to start off your Thursday. And Thursday means that the weekend’s in sight, and Wallace Baine’s Weekender newsletter — coming later today — is just the ticket to get you in the know. Sign up for that and much more by clicking over to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, and keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

None of this content is possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Take it slow on those wet roads, and have a great day!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Promoted Content

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Promoted Content

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

Latest NewsMorning Lookout ArchiveInstagram
Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

More from Will McCahill
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.