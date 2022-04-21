Morning Lookout: Downtown library project updates; Santa Cruz voters’ map choices

Hello hello, Lookout friends! It’s Thursday, April 21, and Santa Cruz County is going to be dodging the raindrops all day, with high temperatures in the mid-50s and lower 60s.

More details coming on downtown library

(Via City of Santa Cruz; rendering by Group 4 Architecture, Research + Planning, Inc.)

This evening, the city will present its most recent design updates to plans for the new downtown library, one part of the downtown library mixed-use project. Groundbreaking for the development is expected for the latter part of 2023. Get the details from Grace Stetson.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz updates design proposal for much-debated mixed-use library project (Lookout)

District maps decided upon for new-look Santa Cruz voting system

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz City Council chose two different maps that will be put to voters on June 7. Santa Cruzans will for the first time vote for a single representative based on the area where they live within the city. They will also decide between the current rotating mayoral system and an independently elected mayor who would serve a four-year term. More here from Grace.

➤ BACKGROUND: A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here (Lookout)

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A recent court decision that overturned one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s few pandemic rules — masks required on public transportation — spotlights how little power remains in federal hands to enforce public health protections. Our partners at Kaiser Health News explain.

➤ LOCAL DATA: Check out Lookout’s COVID dashboard here



Can a conservative break through for California attorney general?

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Conservatives running for California attorney general make their case to break the Democratic stranglehold on statewide offices since 2006. Eric Early, Nathan Hochman and Anne Marie Schubert say that voters’ concern over crime and public safety will help them unseat incumbent Rob Bonta. Our partners at CalMatters survey the scene.

➤ MORE POLITICS: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Around the county ...

➤ 4/20 celebration returns to UC Santa Cruz campus after three-year hiatus (KSBW-TV)

➤ Regional writing contest open to local students (The Pajaronian)

➤ Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute expansion could lead to Phil’s Fish Market relocation (KION-TV)

