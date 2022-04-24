Sunday Reads: The iconic Pizza My Heart T-shirt; time for solutions in fentanyl crisis

Pizza My Heart’s popular T-shirts are the most affordable way to represent local pride

(Via Pizza My Heart)

With its super-cheap shirt-and-a-slice promotion, Pizza My Heart has created a surf-culture vibe that has made waves throughout the Bay Area. Wallace Baine looks at the phenomenon in the latest installment of our Icons of Santa Cruz series spotlighting the people, places and things that are immediately identifiable with our county. Read it here.

As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions

(Via Carrie Luther)

The stories of loss from mothers Sophie Veniel and Carrie Luther inform a much larger picture of fatal fentanyl overdoses. Lookout’s monthlong dive into the rise of fentanyl-related deaths locally finds a lack of cohesive attention paid to this post-pandemic epidemic, as local officials plan a Monday town hall to assess and troubleshoot new strategies. Mark Conley and Max Chun have Part 1 of our “Poisoned” series.

EATERS DIGEST: Blossom’s farm stand, new brunch spots and grants for small restaurants

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Blossom’s Biodynamic Farm’s farm stand and coffeehouse in Corralitos is full of local goodies, yet another restaurant opens for brunch and Chef Enzo crafts a piña colada-inspired pastry. Get the latest foodie scoop from Lily Belli.

