Morning Lookout: The ‘Russian roulette’ of fentanyl; Santa Cruz Parenting column debuts

On the heels of the first part of our “Poisoned” series on the rising local fentanyl epidemic, county officials held a virtual town hall and listening session Monday night, covering a variety of topics — and Lookout’s Mark Conley has the details.

Today also marks the debut of a new Lookout feature: Liza Monroy launches her Santa Cruz Parenting column with a look at fun places to get kids back into in-person group classes.

And Wallace Baine got the tour of the Museum of Art & History’s “Strange Weather” — a high-profile new exhibition in collaboration with UC Santa Cruz’s Institute of the Arts & Sciences.

‘It’s Russian roulette right now’

A panel of local experts informed concerned community members Monday night about the drug that is increasingly targeting young people in Santa Cruz County. There are far more questions than answers, but it was a good start to filling the information and action void. Mark Conley reports on the event.

Nine fun places for kids’ — in-person! — group classes around Santa Cruz County

Who is ready to let the kids out and into summer classes? Parenting columnist Liza Monroy has tracked down the best of what we know is out there, with key info to aid your planning. Read her debut Santa Cruz Parenting column here.

MAH’s ‘Strange Weather’ contemplates humanity’s predicaments through art

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“Strange Weather,” an exhibition running through Aug. 14, marks a high-profile collaboration between the Museum of Art & History and UC Santa Cruz’s Institute of the Arts & Sciences. Get the tour from Wallace Baine.

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Cruz County has seen one more COVID-19 death in the past week, putting the pandemic total at 261. Get more local data plus vaccine and booster information here.

Newsom’s ‘CARE Court’ homelessness plan faces new questions before first hearing

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to create court-ordered treatment for mental illness has divided some Democrats and local governments. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times survey the scene with a hearing on the plan set for today.

Life’s rich puzzle(s)

Sudoku? Word searches? Mini-crosswords? However you want to tease your brain, our Santa Cruz Puzzle Center has you covered.

Around the county ...

➤ ‘Blindspotting’ to film at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ PVUSD leader named region’s Superintendent of Year (The Pajaronian)

➤ Watsonville sisters launch scholarship fund to help immigrant students (KION-TV)

➤ 3-month-old baby kidnapped by stranger from San Jose home, police say (SFGate)

