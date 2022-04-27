Morning Lookout: Newel opens up on son’s fentanyl death; Boardwalk’s music lineup

Top of the morning, Lookout friends! It’s Wednesday, April 27, and Santa Cruz County is headed for a partly cloudy day, with winds picking up in the p.m. hours and temperatures in the 60s.

The Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to oppose Measure D , the divisive plan for a pedestrian greenway in our local rail corridor — a development that didn’t surprise the YES Greenway group.

, the divisive plan for a pedestrian greenway in our local rail corridor — a development that didn’t surprise the YES Greenway group. The Beach Boardwalk announced its summer entertainment lineup — and live music is back, but on a smaller stage and a different day.

We’ve also got updates on the Gilroy Garlic Festival and Phil’s Fish Market, so let’s get to all that as we swoop through today’s headlines.

Quelling the ‘stigma of shame’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

If it can happen to Santa Cruz County Public Health Officer Gail Newel and her wife, Kelli, both longtime physicians, then it can happen to any family. If it can happen to the highest achievers in our society, like doctors and dentists and lawyers, then it can happen to anyone. Nyeland Newel was a 38-year-old dentist who picked up an opioid craving while at UC Santa Cruz. His addictive genes collided with America’s opioid crisis in tragic fashion. Mark Conley has the story.

➤ “POISONED” PART 1: As fentanyl’s painful death toll grows in Santa Cruz, taking young lives, it’s time for meaningful solutions

➤ “POISONED” PART 2: Hungry for answers: Fentanyl town hall confirms a community plague and crying need for a better response



Santa Cruz City Council offers a unanimous ‘no’ on divisive Measure D; Greenway proponents unfazed

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously for a resolution opposing Measure D at Tuesday’s meeting. That was little surprise to the YES Greenway collective, which says it is pleased the topic will ultimately be decided by voters. Get the details from Max Chun and Nik Altenberg.

➤ LAST WEEK: YES Greenway files police report for defaced campaign signs; opposition calls it a desperation move (Lookout)

Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?

Live music post-pandemic will feature local acts at the smaller Colonnade Stage on Thursday nights. Free movies on the beach will now be on Fridays, including “The Lost Boys,” which will be screened Halloween weekend. Wallace Baine has the details.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: MAH’s ‘Strange Weather’ contemplates humanity’s predicaments through art



Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled, Phil’s Fish House moving and mountain markets reopen

In her weekly On Food newsletter, Lily Belli has the latest on a pair of beloved institutions, welcomes back farmers markets in Felton and Scotts Valley and more. Dig in here.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage in one place

Masks are off, COVID rates are up and musicians are once again on edge about touring

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

A slew of acts have canceled tour dates as COVID cases rise once again, casting a pall over what was shaping up to be a record-setting concert season. Read more here from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ MORE: Kamala Harris testing positive for coronavirus underscores rising cases in California (Los Angeles Times)



Around the county ...

➤ House, SUV, trailers destroyed in two separate Santa Cruz County fires (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Santa Cruz council adopts new public gathering rules (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Farm, biotech company secures more grants for education programs (The Pajaronian)

➤ Kidnapped San Jose baby found safe, three suspects in custody (San Jose Mercury News)

➤ New Monterey Bay F.C. soccer stadium will be ready for home opener May 7 (KSBW-TV)

