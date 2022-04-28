Morning Lookout: Meet Community Voices and candidates making their cases

Hiya, folks! It’s Thursday, April 28, and a mostly sunny day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, breezy in some spots and with highs in the 60s.

It’s a big day here at Lookout as we launch Community Voices, our opinion section for the many challenges of the 2020s. Here’s the overview from Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor, and Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl outlines her plans here.

And there’s a full slate of initial offerings in Santa Cruz’s new opinion forum. We join Ernestina Saldaña as she tries to navigate her Live Oak neighborhood in her wheelchair, making the case that Santa Cruz County needs to do more for people with disabilities. And speaking of making their cases, you can read pieces doing just that from all three candidates for 3rd District County Supervisor: Justin Cummings, Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Ami Chen Mills.

Without further ado, to the headlines:

Today, we launch Community Voices

It’s Lookout’s opinion section for the many challenges of the 2020s. Let’s meet them squarely, rounding up and debating the best ideas among us. Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor introduces our latest offering.

➤ SANTA CRUZ COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION GUIDE: Who and what is on the June 7 ballot, how it works, how to register and more

➤ SANTA CRUZ COUNTY PRIMARY ELECTION CALENDAR: Our continuously updated list of official campaign events

Dive into Santa Cruz’s new opinion forum

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz lives the challenges facing the nation, from affordability to racial inequality to climate change and more. We have much to say, and much to say to each other. Community Voices is a space to say it. Read about editor Jody K. Biehl’s vision here.

CANDIDATES MAKING THEIR CASES:

➤ Justin Cummings for 3rd District Supervisor: Santa Cruz needs diverse and experienced leadership

➤ Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson for 3rd District Supervisor: The times call for an immigrant’s tenacity

➤ Ami Chen Mills for 3rd District Supervisor: We need new ways of thinking and climate expertise

Ernestina Saldaña knows Santa Cruz can do better

Ernestina Saldaña thinks Santa Cruz County needs to do more for people with disabilities. Here, in Lookout’s inaugural opinion video piece, she invites us to join her in her wheelchair for a five-minute experience navigating her Live Oak neighborhood. Find it here.

➤ WANT YOUR OPINION HEARD? What kind of pieces Community Voices is looking for, how to send them to Lookout and guidelines for writers

Where’s Trump? A campaign fixture in some states, his name is nearly absent in California

(Alisha Jucevic for CalMatters)

Republican candidates across the country are appealing to voters by claiming their allegiance to Donald Trump. But in California, many won’t even say if they voted for him. Read more from our partners at CalMatters.

➤ ON THE STATE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: California’s biggest election this year could be the race for attorney general (Los Angeles Times)

Bias, far-right sympathies among California law enforcement going unchecked, audit finds

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A state audit of five law enforcement agencies in California found unchecked bias and support for far-right extremist groups among officers. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the details.



Make time for a puzzle or two

Word search? Mini-crossword? Sudoku? Yes, yes and yes. Tease that big ol’ brain in our Santa Cruz Puzzle Center.

Around the county ...

➤ Watsonville City Council approves novel Hillcrest Estates development agreement (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Council approves Watsonville Police’s military-grade weapons policy (The Pajaronian)

➤ Surrendered and abandoned boats crushed at the Santa Cruz Harbor (KSBW-TV)

➤ Tracking the sounds of blue whales (Good Times)

