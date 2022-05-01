Sunday Reads: The fresh artists behind the mural art & Donna Meyers asks for civility

How the ‘Made Fresh Crew’ is leaving its artistic mark, refreshing Santa Cruz’s visual landscape

(Keivin Painchaud/ Lookout Santa Cruz)

As a loose affiliation of street art-oriented artists begins to make waves in Santa Cruz, the Made Fresh Crew reflects a big new moment in the local arts scene. A Curated By The Sea gallery will introduce us to the artists behind the work. Read Wallace Baine’s story here.

It’s election season: Let’s respect our public figures and their privacy at home

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at her family. She wants the public to be more respectful of the public-private divide and remember that our behavior reflects our values as a community. Read Meyers’ Community Voices column here.

Quelling the ‘stigma of shame’: The county’s top doctor opens up about the pain of losing a child to fentanyl

(Courtesy Gail Newel/Phillip Van Nostrand)

If it can happen to Santa Cruz County Public Health Officer Gail Newel and her wife, Kelli, both longtime physicians, then it can happen to any family. If it can happen to the highest achievers in our society, like doctors and dentists and lawyers, then it can happen to anyone. Nyeland Newel was a 38-year-old dentist who picked up an opioid craving while at UC Santa Cruz. His addictive genes collided with America’s opioid crisis in tragic fashion. Read Part 3 of our series on the fentanyl crisis here.

