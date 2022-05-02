Morning Lookout: A color-changing vodka and the artists behind Made Fresh Crew

Hello, Lookout friends! It’s Monday, May 2, and the forecast calls for a mostly sunny start to the workweek in Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 60s amid some gusty winds — and there’s a warmup coming the next few days.

Those warmer temps might put you in the mood for a cool cocktail, and it doesn’t get much cooler than a color-changing vodka from Westside distillery Luna Sea. Lily Belli got a taste as she caught up with owner Deven Wek.

Meanwhile, the murals of Made Fresh Crew are hard to miss around Santa Cruz County, and a new downtown exhibit is putting the focus on the artists who make up the collective, Wallace Baine found.

And in a piece for Lookout’s new Community Voices opinion section, Santa Cruz City Councilmember Donna Meyers describes the invasive approach that brought protestors to her front door during her time as mayor, and urges us to treat those in office or running to represent us with dignity.

So let’s take a swing through the headlines, shall we?



Westside’s Luna Sea Vodka wins platinum and mixes a new trick

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Distiller Deven Wek’s butterfly pea flower vodka transforms from moody indigo to violet when he adds citrus; he’s hoping to open the distillery for tasting by this summer. Lily Belli gets a look inside.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one place

How Made Fresh Crew is leaving its artistic mark, refreshing Santa Cruz’s visual landscape

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As a loose affiliation of street art-oriented artists begins to make waves in Santa Cruz, Made Fresh Crew reflects a big new moment in the local arts scene. An exhibit at Curated By The Sea gallery introduces us to the artists behind the work. Wallace Baine has more.

➤ MORE ON THE LOCAL SCENE: Are we now officially among the top mural towns in America? We just might be. (Lookout)

It’s election season: Let’s respect our public figures and their privacy at home

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Donna Meyers spent a year as mayor of Santa Cruz and had angry protestors surround her house and scream profanities at her family. She wants the public to be more respectful of the public-private divide and remember that our behavior reflects our values as a community. Read her Community Voices op-ed.

➤ COMMUNITY VOICES: Home to Lookout’s new opinion forum

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



California coronavirus cases rising. Is a new wave coming?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Coronavirus cases have risen by nearly 30% in California over the past week. Hospitalizations are up, too. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report on the latest numbers.

➤ RELATED: Masks are off, COVID rates are up and musicians are once again on edge about touring (Los Angeles Times)

Solve the Monday puzzle

Gears grinding a little as we ease into Monday morning? May we suggest some sudoku to clear the cobwebs, or perhaps a word search? Check out our Santa Cruz Puzzle Center here.

➤ GOT AN IDEA FOR A SANTA CRUZ-THEMED PUZZLE? Drop us a line at membership@lookoutlocal.com

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

****



Around the county ...

➤ Strawberry growers in Santa Cruz county see crop loss due to rain (KSBW-TV)

➤ Group to file complaint against Watsonville housing project (The Pajaronian)

➤ Noceti Group announces return of the Garlic Festival, causing confusion in Gilroy (KION-TV)

➤ Professional soccer comes to the Monterey Bay area (KAZU-FM)

And we’re off and running on May’s first Monday. Lookout has more up our sleeve, so I’d recommend that you keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also get breaking news alerts and all of our other newsletters delivered to you wherever you are via our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center.

Our content isn’t possible without community support — if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Now get out there and tackle Monday! I’ll meet you all back here tomorrow.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz