Morning Lookout: Police and fire chief Q&As and Measure D op-eds

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen and heard plenty about Measure D, set to come before voters next month. Today, our Community Voices opinion section is giving each side a chance to state its case, with a Yes on D op-ed and a No on D op-ed.

We’ve also got double-barreled Q&As for you today, featuring Santa Cruz’s new chiefs: Hillary Ojeda sat down with new police chief Bernie Escalante, and Grace Stetson talked to new fire chief Rob Oatey.

Bernie Escalante takes on staffing woes, COVID impacts and mental wellness

After serving as interim chief following the resignation of former chief Andy Mills in October, Bernie Escalante moves into his role as Santa Cruz’s new police chief with goals to build staffing and trusting relationships with the community. Several days after his official appointment, he spoke with Lookout about his vision and the department’s challenges. Read what he told Hillary Ojeda.

➤ FROM OCTOBER: Andy Mills saying farewell to the ‘jewel’ that is Santa Cruz: ‘This is just an amazing city’

People call the fire department for everything

Climate change. Drought. More public needs of every kind. We asked new city of Santa Cruz fire chief Rob Oatey what motivates him, and challenges him, in his new role. Here’s his full Q&A with Grace Stetson.

➤ ANOTHER NEW LOCAL CHIEF: Big job at a tough time: Cal Fire’s new leader talks about the challenges of wildfire defense (Lookout)

Opinion: Vote Yes on Measure D

A trail-only option is the best, most realistic option for our Santa Cruz community. It will preserve our natural landscape, can be built now and doesn’t depend on imagined future funding. Measure D makes sense and is the logical way forward. Read the full Community Voices op-ed from Greenway backers.

➤ SANTA CRUZ’S NEW OPINION FORUM: Explore our Community Voices section

Opinion: Vote No on Measure D

Measure D will hurt our community by permanently ending the rail + trail plan connecting Santa Cruz and Watsonville. Measure D undermines decades of public planning and hurts commuters, the environment and our future economy. That’s why numerous elected officials and more than 30 local organizations oppose Measure D. It deserves a no vote. Read the full Community Voices op-ed from Mark Mesiti-Miller.

➤ ELECTION 2022: Get all of Lookout’s local and state politics coverage in one place

Newsom seizes on the fight over abortion as a key part of his reelection campaign

The threat to Roe v. Wade enables Gov. Gavin Newsom to pivot to a familiar campaign strategy: focusing on what’s perceived as a conservative threat. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

➤ FROM TUESDAY: Santa Cruzans react quickly to threat of Roe v. Wade overturning (Lookout)

One way around California’s water restrictions: Recycle water from your laundry

The water that cleans your clothes isn’t safe to drink, but it could be good for your plants. The Times lays out how to use grey water amid drought restrictions.

➤ MORE: With water running out, California sees no relief from drought thanks to La Niña (Los Angeles Times)

➤ Santa Cruz County records 261st COVID death (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Cabrillo Watsonville Center celebrates second edition of literary arts journal (The Pajaronian)

➤ Legal sports betting in California just got more complicated (SFGate)

