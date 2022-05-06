Morning Lookout: Tragedy and hope in surf community; Tony & Alba’s replacements

Hiya, folks! Today is Friday, May 6, and, peekaboo marine layer willing, we’ve got a nice one on our hands around Santa Cruz County, mostly sunny and with highs from the mid-60s into the 70s.

Journalism veterans are well aware of the Friday news dump, when agencies or businesses try to bury what would otherwise be big headlines later in the day amid the pre-weekend rush. I’ve got a different spin on that this morning, a Friday news surge, if you will:



Yowza. Let’s get to the headlines.

‘We’re here for you’

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when a proudly miscreant tone and attitude dominated Santa Cruz surf culture. Some of those who survived that tough period, including big-wave champion Darryl “Flea” Virostko, are trying to pay it forward. Meanwhile, those assembled at Steamer Lane on Thursday afternoon mourned two recent deaths and tried to put them into perspective. Here’s what Mark Conley saw and heard.

➤ MORE FROM THE SURF SCENE: Triumph through tragedy: Tushar Atre’s death spurred his friends to build a unique life opportunity for kids (Lookout)



Pizza Series, Gilman Brewing to replace two old Tony & Alba’s; Huda’s new flavor-packed vegan lunch

The local food and drink scene is popping as usual, and who better to give you the latest dish than Lookout’s foodie guru, Lily Belli? Dig into this week’s Eaters Digest.

➤ EARLIER THIS WEEK: Westside’s Luna Sea Vodka wins platinum and mixes a new trick (Lookout)

The Coffis Brothers’ ‘pandemic release’ looks on the bright side of life

One of Santa Cruz’s most popular bands for a decade, the Coffis Brothers break out of lockdown times with a throwback new album, “Turn My Radio Up,” that polishes their already sweet country-rock sound. Wallace Baine catches up with the Coffises ahead of tomorrow night’s Moe’s Alley show.

➤ GET WALLACE’S NEWSLETTER: Weekender: Moms, monsters, free music and a bewitching trivia question

Global health degree program launches at UCSC, connecting disciplines to address big questions of our time

Starting this fall, UC Santa Cruz students can major in a new global and community health program, with about 100 expected to opt in. Politics professor Matt Sparke, the program’s executive director, spoke to Lookout about the unprecedented challenges in the field, and how he’ll draw from faculty across the campus to address them. Read his Q&A with Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE LOOKOUT Q&AS: Find all our interviews with Santa Cruz County newsmakers here

Top thrift shops, First Friday art tour and where to get good Chinese food

Students (and anyone who knows a student) won’t want to miss the latest edition of Student Lookout, with deals, events, foodie finds and more all over Santa Cruz. See what Max Chun & Co. have on tap this week.

A guide to help you keep up with the Omicron subvariants

With cases again on the rise in Santa Cruz County and across California, how different are the seemingly endless stream of emerging Omicron subvariants from one another and how protected are we? Our partners at Kaiser Health News sort through it.

➤ LOCAL COVID DASHBOARD: Transmission rates rising in the Bay Area, but few severe cases (Lookout)

