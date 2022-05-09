Morning Lookout: Challenge to downtown library project; finding the original Ferrell’s

Good morning, Lookout friends! Today is Monday, May 9, and the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Downtown Santa Cruz is the focus this morning, the mixed-use library project in particular. The long-planned development has been on track to start construction as soon as next summer, but now a challenge to the plan could go before city voters in November, Grace Stetson reports. Grace also has a Q&A with John Hall, one of the leaders of the Our Downtown, Our Future group that’s behind the would-be ballot measure.

Today also brings the latest installment of Liza Monroy’s Santa Cruz Parenting column, with Liza relating what her teacher husband has taught her about being a mom.

Meanwhile, if you were thinking of grabbing a donut on the way to work this morning, you’ll certainly want to read Lily Belli’s deep dive on which, exactly, is the original Ferrell’s Donuts. A wild ride.

And a new piece for our Community Voices opinion section, Victoria Tatum writes about the challenges she and her family have faced in getting services for her son, Eliot, who has autism.

Wallace Baine also previews a monster-focused event at UC Santa Cruz, so let’s get to that and all of Monday’s headlines.

A new challenge to Santa Cruz’s downtown mixed-use library building

(Via City of Santa Cruz)

The downtown mixed-use library project has been in motion for development since 2016, with construction of the new library planned to begin as early as next summer. Opponents — forming the group Our Downtown, Our Future — now aim to put a ballot measure before city voters this fall to block it. Lookout tackles the questions voters will likely consider. Grace Stetson has an overview.

John Hall on downtown library initiative: ‘We are not about blocking things’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As the Our Downtown, Our Future group waits for approval for a voter measure for November to challenge the current new downtown library proposal, one of its leaders explains its opposition. Read his Q&A with Grace.

I accidentally married a parenting expert

(Via Liza Monroy)

In her latest Santa Cruz Parenting column, Liza Monroy explains what her husband, a special education teacher, has taught her about being a mom, and relays his top tips and strategies. Check it out here.

Wait, which is the real original Ferrell’s Donuts?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Seventy-three years ago, the first Ferrell’s started satisfying local tastes. Now there are five of them around the county, but answering that question of what’s “original” led us on a wild trek. Here’s what Lily Belli found.

Mr. W: What my autistic son has taught me about motherhood

(Via Victoria Tatum)

Victoria Tatum has spent more than two decades fighting for services for her autistic son, Eliot. As her son became a teen, his anxiety made him increasingly violent. She thinks Santa Cruz families need better intervention, sooner, for families with special needs. Find her Community Voices piece here.

For one weekend, UCSC becomes Monsters U

(Via UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies)

The UC Santa Cruz Festival of Monsters, slated for May 20-22, asks big questions about the figures, sliding between life and death, that have captured the human imagination for centuries. Wallace Baine has a preview.

It’s not even summer, and California’s two largest reservoirs are at ‘critically low’ levels

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Shasta Lake is at less than half of normal levels. Lake Oroville, the largest reservoir in the State Water Project, is at 55% of total capacity. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

Around the county ...

