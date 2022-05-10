Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
John Bargetto's newest venture focuses on the varietals from a single estate vineyard in Corralitos.
(Via Regan Vineyards)
Morning Lookout: Supporting Park Ave. housing project; John Bargetto’s labor of love

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hello, my friends! It’s Tuesday, May 10, and after a brisk start with a small chance of showers, Santa Cruz County should see a mostly sunny day and highs in the 50s and 60s.

If you haven’t yet explored Lookout’s new Community Voices opinion forum, today’s a good time to take a look — in a new piece, Rabbi Paula Marcus writes that supporting a housing development on Park Avenue is a chance for Santa Cruz County residents to live their values. And with the June 7 primary looming, Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl is moderating a forum Thursday for candidates for 3rd District County Board of Supervisors and California’s 28th Assembly District — learn more and RSVP here.

Elsewhere, Lily Belli got a tour — and a taste — of Regan Vineyards Winery, a newly open Corralitos venture from winemaker John Bargetto. And Wallace Baine has a preview of Jewel Theatre Company’s upcoming production of “An Iliad,” at once ancient and timely.

We’ve also got the latest in local COVID data and a record-setting auction sale for some big-name art, so read along as we swing through Tuesday’s headlines.

Live your biblical values: Support the Park Avenue housing project

Rabbi Paula Marcus.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The housing development slated for Park Avenue in Soquel offers Santa Cruz County residents a chance to live their values. Supporting the unhoused and needy is a biblical obligation. By embracing the project, Rabbi Paula Marcus argues, we fulfill our religious duties. Read her Community Voices piece here.

SANTA CRUZ’S NEW OPINION FORUM: Explore Lookout’s new Community Voices section

Thirty years in the making, John Bargetto offers a taste of Regan Vineyards

At Regan Vineyard, more than 30 acres of grape vines overlook the Santa Cruz Mountains, Pajaro Valley and Monterey Bay.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Bargetto family has grown grapes and made wine in the Soquel area for more than a century. Now John Bargetto introduces Regan Vineyards, a labor of love in Corralitos that’s newly open for public tastings. Take the tour with Lily Belli.

MORE FROM LILY: Get all of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one spot

Fresh as the war in Ukraine, ancient as Greece’s early storytelling

A banner for Jewel Theatre Company's "An Iliad"
(Via Jewel Theatre Company)

Jewel Theatre Company’s “An Iliad” updates the Homeric epic and confronts us with timeless truths in a production opening May 20. Wallace Baine has our preview.

DOWN THE LINE: Check Wallace’s expertly curated list of all the big events coming to town

COVID Dashboard: Bay Area is California’s hotspot; state’s per capita death rate among the nation’s lowest

A nursing student administers a COVID test at the Cabrillo College site.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cases continue to trend upward in Santa Cruz and neighboring counties, but hospitalizations and deaths have remained low. Get the latest local data here.

BEHIND THE LATEST WAVE: A guide to help you keep up with the Omicron subvariants (Kaiser Health News)

North County Candidates Forum

CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT OR REQUEST THE ZOOM LINK

Where does student loan forgiveness stand? Borrowers wait anxiously on Biden

Kayla Camacho, a 1st generation college student
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Federal student loan payments were paused in 2020, giving borrowers breathing room amid the pandemic. A plan to forgive $10,000 in debt might be coming. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

MORE FROM HIGHER EDUCATION: Find all of Lookout’s coverage here

Sold for $195 million, Andy Warhol’s ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ sets new auction record

Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn."
(Via Christie’s)

Andy Warhol’s iconic “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” which sold for $195 million Monday night, is the most expensive 20th century artwork ever bought at auction. The Times has the details.

****

Around the county ...

Santa Cruz police expand child predator investigation (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Santa Cruz Starbucks face the corporation’s union-busting tactics (City on a Hill Press)
Noose found hanging on Stanford campus for third time in three years (SFGate)

That’s what I know this Tuesday morning. But Lookout has plenty more coming, with Lily Belli’s latest newsletter in the oven at this very moment. You can sign up for that and more by visiting our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, and I’d recommend bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep tabs throughout the day.

If you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Enjoy your Tuesday — I’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

More from Will McCahill
