Morning Lookout: Spotlight on Scotts Valley; Santa Cruz sales tax ballot measure explained

It’s pretty much always sunny in Scotts Valley, and that’s where we’re headed with another installment of our area guides series. Laura Albrecht homes in on what makes it a desirable spot to put down roots, and highlights where to eat and drink, points of local pride, can’t-miss landmarks, quirks and local lore, and key characters and famous folks.

Down the road in Santa Cruz, meanwhile, the June 7 ballot includes an increase in the city sales tax — and Max Chun is here to explain Measure F.

And Aptos is poised to welcome another addition to its burgeoning dining scene, with Lily Belli detailing Venus Spirits’ latest expansion plans in her weekly newsletter.

Scotts Valley, a (really nice) place apart

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

➤ PREVIOUSLY: What makes the Westside the Westside? (Lookout)



Scotts Valley: Where to eat and drink

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Now that we’ve got you focused on Scotts Valley, find out where to get a bite, whether you’re looking for a cup of coffee, sushi, pub fare and more. Here’s the scoop.

➤ Scotts Valley: Points of local pride

➤ Scotts Valley: Iconic landmarks and can’t-miss institutions

➤ Scotts Valley: Beautiful quirks and local lore

➤ Scotts Valley: Key characters and famous folks

Measure F: Santa Cruz City Sales and Use Tax explained

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Proponents view Measure F on the June 7 ballot as a means of addressing some of Santa Cruz’s most pressing matters. Others, however, do not trust the city council to allocate the additional funds appropriately. Max Chun digs in.

➤ CANDIDATES FORUM TOMORROW: Click here to reserve your spot or request the Zoom link for a panel discussion with candidates for 3rd District County Board of Supervisors and California 28th Assembly District

Venus to open new kitchen in Aptos, PNW chefs visit Big Basin and Pie for the People returns

In her latest food and drink newsletter, Lily Belli dishes on Venus’ expansion to Rio Del Mar, a pop-up at Big Basin Vineyards’ downtown Santa Cruz tasting room and other bits and bites from the local scene. Find it all here.

➤ RAISING A GLASS: Thirty years in the making, John Bargetto offers a taste of Regan Vineyards (Lookout)

Why California law requires teaching about LGBTQ Americans in public schools

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In California schools, teachers do and must say the word “gay” as well as lesbian and transgender in lessons about nonconforming expressions of gender. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

➤ RELATED: Why rainbow flags are going up at schools across Santa Cruz County (Lookout)

Immigration shortfalls, like soaring housing prices, fuel California’s population drop

(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California saw positive immigration last year — adding 43,300 people — but the level was below the average annual rate of 140,000 before the pandemic, taking a toll on multiple industries, experts say, including hospitality, health care, agriculture and construction. Read more from the Times here.

➤ LOCAL DATA: Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year (Lookout)

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz County authorizes new Sobering Center building purchase (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ UCSC Deep Read hosts author Yaa Gyasi at Quarry (Good Times)

➤ Amid Bay Area housing crisis, startup offers tiny bunk bed ‘pods’ for $800 a month (SFGate)

➤ Hearst Castle prepares to reopen to the public this week (KSBW-TV)

