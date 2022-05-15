Sunday Reads: Baine and Coonerty on the rail-trail debate dividing Santa Cruz County

A train runs through us: Why the polarizing rail trail issue has divided us in a time that demands unity

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s wrong with the rail trail debate is what’s wrong with American democracy in 2022, Wallace Baine writes. Why isn’t “Maybe,” or “It’s Complicated,” or “This Is Not My Field,” or “Whatever, Dude” one of the answers to a profound question of how we live our lives, recreate and commute in Santa Cruz County? Read his full Sunday column here.

Life, death and Measure D: A lose-lose proposition for us all

Ryan Coonerty dreams of getting hit by a meteor rather than face another discussion about Measure D. The 3rd District Supervisor says the intensity of debate around Measure D is pointless given one stark political reality: no matter how the vote goes, without compromises, Santa Cruz County won’t build anything for decades. Read his Community Voices op-ed here.

‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ march draws hundreds to downtown Santa Cruz

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

With the U.S. Supreme Court seemingly set to overturn the decision that legalized abortion nationwide, Santa Cruz joined cities large and small across the country Saturday in making its opposition heard. Get the sights and sounds here.

➤ MORE: ‘It’s really unknown territory’: Longtime Planned Parenthood leaders look back — and forward (Lookout)

District 3 forum fireworks: Sparks fly as Kalantari-Johnson, Cummings spar on homelessness, districting

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As the June 7 election nears, the three candidates vying for the county supervisor seat that covers most of Santa Cruz and the North Coast — Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Justin Cummings and Ami Chen Mills — engaged in a spirited, pointed back-and-forth Thursday night. Meanwhile, four candidates — Liz Lawler, Gail Pellerin, Rob Rennie and Joe Thompson — for the newly redrawn State Assembly District 28 talked through a wide range of state-meets-local topics, and on where to spend California’s $68 billion surplus. Mark Conley takes us inside the event.

Sweet Bean’s vegan treats, Newtown Noir apple wine and Live Earth U-picks return

(Via Sweet Bean Bakery)

From a high-end Alderwood-Australian wine pairing to vegan breakfast pastries, Lily Belli has you covered for great eating this weekend and beyond. Chow down on her latest Eaters Digest here.

(Via Liz Birnbaum)

