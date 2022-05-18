Morning Lookout: Harsh truths from realtors; glass shortage hits winemakers

What’s shakin’, Lookout friends? It’s Wednesday, May 18, and it’ll be a touch warmer around Santa Cruz County today, with temps in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

What remains uncomfortably hot, at least from prospective buyers’ perspectives, is the local real estate market. With rising interest rates adding another piece to the puzzle, Grace Stetson checked in with a pair of local realtors about what they’re seeing and what might be next.

And if housing prices have you wanting to drown your sorrows, you might soon be paying more for wine. The COVID pandemic is to blame for a worldwide glass shortage, one that’s affecting local winemakers, Lily Belli reports — and some will have to pass rising costs on to consumers.

So let’s get to the headlines, which also includes Santa Cruz County shuttering the last two of its COVID-driven homeless shelters.

‘Not everybody really gets to live in a beach town’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Suddenly rising interest rates have thrown a new wrench into the plans of prospective home buyers. Can it get any worse? We asked a pair of real estate agents, veteran Kelley Trousdale and relative newcomer Rebecca Wallace. Read their Q&A with Grace Stetson.

Santa Cruz winemakers face a bottled-up glass supply

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Get ready for odd-shaped wine bottles, higher prices — and maybe more reusable bottles, like Sones Cellars has pioneered in Santa Cruz. The culprit: Yes, it’s the supply chain, choked up around glass manufacturing and distribution. Here’s what Lily Belli found.

➤ MORE: Local eateries vs. the supply-chain blues: What we learned about pricing switch-ups, menu casualties, sourcing (Lookout)

County closing last two COVID-driven Project Roomkey shelters

(Grace Stetson / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Project Roomkey provided shelter to more than 1,000 people in Santa Cruz County as a response to pandemic homeless needs. By the end of June, the county will close the last two of its six shelters — with most, but not all, of the residents placed in other housing. Grace Stetson reports.

➤ RELATED: Rehousing Wave ramping up efforts for the unhoused (Lookout)

Teen Kitchen Project turns 10, Salmon Week and why Lily’s pesto was almost the best-o

(Via Teen Kitchen Project)

A local nonprofit is cooking up an anniversary celebration, fish in the spotlight and what Lily Belli found out about making pesto is just a taste of what you’ll find in her latest newsletter. Scope it out here.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: All of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one spot

Election 2022: Inside the race for California attorney general

With election season in full swing, Lookout has you covered at the local level, and statewide with an assist from our partners at CalMatters and the Los Angeles Times. The race for California attorney general could be the state’s biggest election this year, and we’re tracking the candidates and the issues. Find stories here.

➤ THE LOCAL FRONT: From the candidates to the ballot measures, get Lookout’s Santa Cruz County election coverage in one place

Will California voters approve betting on sports?

Four ballot measures to legalize sports wagering in California were proposed, but now it’s down to two, and only one might face voters this year. CalMatters has the details.

➤ TELL US WHAT YOU THINK: Want to share your thoughts on this topic or others? Send us a letter to the editor at letters@lookoutlocal.com

Around the county ...

Have an excellent Wednesday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz