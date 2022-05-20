Morning Lookout: Weekend bike fun and Frans Lanting’s symphonic photography

Hello, hello, hello! Not a moment too soon, today is Friday, May 20, and it’ll be another sunny one around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 70s — and more of the same on tap for the weekend.

Sounds like excellent weather for getting out and about on two wheels, and Lookout’s Grace Stetson has a trio of itineraries mapped out, including where to stop for refreshments along the way. Check out her recommendations here, and email us with your tips for more local rides.

Nature is the theme for Frans Lanting, and the celebrated Santa Cruz-based wildlife photographer’s multimedia project with composer Philip Glass is set to return to the Civic next month — and Wallace Baine has a preview.

We’ve got plenty more to prepare you for the weekend ahead:



For the students among you (or anyone who knows a student), the latest edition of Student Lookout spotlights local events of interest and student discounts, plus some recipes to try out.

It's a packed weekend on the Santa Cruz arts and entertainment scene, and there's no better roadmap for what's ahead, along with with news and notes, than Wallace's Weekender newsletter.

. And check out Wallace’s preview of one such highlighted event, UC Santa Cruz’s Festival of Monsters, which kicks off today.

All that and some hopeful news, maybe, on getting rid of spam calls is among today’s headlines, so let’s get to it.

Three two-wheel trips — with eats — to make the most of your Santa Cruz weekend

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

May is here, and it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy some new bike routes — and the snacks along the way. Check out three itineraries from Lookout’s most avid cyclist, Grace Stetson.

➤ MORE THE HIKING TYPE? Six hikes to get you outside and soothe the soul (Lookout)



Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years

(Via Frans Lanting)

The Santa Cruz Symphony presents the Frans Lanting/Philip Glass collaboration “Life: A Journey Through Time” at the same venue where it debuted in 2006. Here’s Wallace Baine’s preview.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Find all of his columns here

A midnight movie, downtown student discounts and some pasta dishes to make at home

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

If you’re a student looking for discounts, local events and/or pasta recipes, the latest edition of Student Lookout from Max Chun & Co. have you covered. See what’s out there this week.

➤ MORE FROM HIGHER ED: Find all of Lookout’s coverage in one place

Celebrate Esperanza’s 40th, remembering Audrey as Shakespeare robustly returns and a packed B9 to peruse

Who needs The Weeknd when we’ve got Weekender, amirite? Get the lowdown on our local arts and entertainment scene with the best tour guide around, Wallace Baine. This week’s newsletter is poppin’.

➤ LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

For one weekend, UCSC becomes Monsters U

(Via UC Santa Cruz Center for Monster Studies)

The UC Santa Cruz Festival of Monsters, running today through Sunday, asks big questions about the figures, sliding between life and death, that have captured the human imagination for centuries. Get the preview here.

➤ DOWN THE LINE: Find Wallace’s expertly curated list of all the big events headed this way

Your phone just got more protection against spam calls. But it’s not safe yet

The FCC approved a rule Thursday that should help block spam calls from outside the U.S. But the agency has yet to take action on the intensifying plague of spam text messages. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

Around the county ...

➤ Santa Cruz County feeling a shortage of EMTs (KSBW-TV)

➤ Watsonville police find missing woman last seen a week ago (KION-TV)

➤ Pajaro Valley school district launches expansion of family and student services (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Scotts Valley council bans sale of flavored tobacco (Santa Cruz Local)

