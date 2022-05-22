Sunday Reads: Gonzo for Sheriff & a place by place understanding of Measure D
Gonzo for Sheriff: MAH tells story of Hunter S. Thompson’s bid for office
Through art and the man’s own writings, “Freak Power” chronicles famous bad-boy journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 run for sheriff in Aspen, Colorado. Wallace Baine has the fun story.
Get your head straight on Measure D: Walk the coastal corridor
Measure D is giving us all a headache. Part of the problem is perspective, 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig writes. Our views are shaped by where we live. Koenig says we need to respect each others’ differences and be open to changing our minds. Take a stroll with Manu.
Another bummer coronavirus summer for California? Cases keep rising along with concerns
Coronavirus cases are increasing, in many areas at an accelerating pace. Authorities have not yet expressed alarm about the state of California’s hospitals or imposed far-reaching new rules to blunt the virus’ spread. The LA Times explores this here.
1% for Good: local company’s quest to make a difference celebrates ten-year anniversary
‘They’re not trying to die’: How drug checking aims to protect users in a messy market
Overdoses claimed some 107,000 lives last year in the U.S. Public health advocates, researchers and activists want to help people find out what is in their drugs. The LA Times dives deep on the issue here.
In case you missed it...
➤ Spotlight on the new District 28: Assembly candidates weigh in on housing, climate, education and fentanyl
➤ EATERS DIGEST: Funk’s Franks, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing turns 17 and ‘All About Gin’
➤ Three two-wheel trips — with eats — to make the most of your Santa Cruz weekend
➤ Pac Station South groundbreaking begins remake of Lower Pacific