Morning Lookout: Remembering Buck Noe, MAH goes gonzo and Manu on Measure D

Howdy, folks! Today is Monday, May 23, and the forecast calls for a mostly sunny day around Santa Cruz County, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

We’ve also got a full slate of new stories this morning. The Santa Cruz surf community honored one of its own Saturday with a memorial gathering and paddleout for surfboard shaper Tyrone “Buck” Noe, who died by suicide earlier this month. Mark Conley was on hand.

Meanwhile, the Museum of Art and History is opening a new exhibit this week on bad-boy journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 run for sheriff in Aspen, Colorado, and Wallace Baine gives us a sneak peek.

And with June 7 vote coming ever closer, 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig weighed in on Measure D in a Community Voices op-ed, suggesting we leave our own neighborhoods and look at the coastal rail corridor from another viewpoint.

‘We love you, Bucky’

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Tyrone “Buck” Noe was a second-generation surfboard shaper in Santa Cruz who followed in the footsteps of his father, for both good and bad. Like his father 18 years earlier, he was memorialized at Lighthouse Field and Steamer Lane on Saturday. His sister, Meara, tells his story achingly well. Read Mark Conley’s story.

Gonzo for Sheriff: MAH tells story of Hunter S. Thompson’s bid for office

(Via Freak Power Art Collection)

Through art and the man’s own writings, “Freak Power” chronicles famous bad-boy journalist Hunter S. Thompson’s 1970 run for sheriff in Aspen, Colorado. It opens Friday at the MAH, and Wallace Baine has a preview.

Get your head straight on Measure D: Walk the coastal corridor

(Via Manu Koenig)

Measure D is giving us all a headache. Part of the problem is perspective, 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig writes in a Community Voices op-ed. Our views are shaped by where we live. People on the Westside experience the trail differently than those in Aptos or Watsonville. Koenig explains why and suggests we leave our own neighborhoods and look at the coastal corridor from another viewpoint. He supports Measure D, and says we need to respect each others’ differences and be open to changing our minds. Read his full opinion piece here.

Analysis: Progressives vie with ‘mod squad’ for power in California Legislature

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

This year’s California elections are a venue for the state Legislature’s power struggle, pitting progressive Democrats against business-friendly moderates. Dan Walters of our partner CalMatters surveys the scene.



Biden says U.S. would intervene militarily in Taiwan if necessary

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The president’s statement represents a potential shift in policy that would be certain to rattle the mainland Chinese government. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times cover Biden’s trip overseas.

