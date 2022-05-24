Morning Lookout: ‘Good trouble’ on affordable housing; Watsonville hospital deadline looms

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It’s Tuesday, May 24, and a sunny day is ahead — and it will be a sweltering one the farther inland you go, with highs in just the 70s near the coast but approaching 100 in our mountain communities.

Community issues are front and center in our coverage this morning, too. In our Community Voices opinion section, former Santa Cruz mayor Don Lane writes about how his thinking has changed on affordable housing: He believed he was doing enough, he writes, but he wasn’t.

Meanwhile, the fate of Watsonville Community Hospital is of concern far beyond South County — and as Hillary Ojeda reports, a nonprofit health care district aiming take over operations still needs to raise $16 million before the end of August.

And the surge in local COVID-19 cases continues, health officials tell Max Chun; they continue to recommend masking indoors and vaccination even as signs point to the curve flattening out again.

Lots of headlines, so let’s get to it.

I believed I was doing enough to address our housing affordability challenges. I wasn’t.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz needs to break old habits when it comes to affordable housing. That means local elected officials have to approve projects — even ones their constituents oppose, Don Lane, former Santa Cruz mayor and an affordable housing advocate, writes in a Community Voices opinion piece. Lane says he has revised his own thinking on affordable housing and aims to push others to do the same. The consequences of not building, he says, are catastrophic for our community. Read his full op-ed here.

$16 million in 90 days: What’s needed to close public purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Watsonville Community Hospital — which declared bankruptcy in December — is at risk of closure. To save the hospital, a local nonprofit is scrambling to raise money to purchase it. With more than $25 million raised so far and a commitment of $20 million from the state, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project is making a wide appeal to help bring in the final $16 million needed by Aug. 31. Hillary Ojeda has the update.

Call it a ‘swell,’ not a ‘surge’

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Though hospitalizations and deaths remain relatively low in Santa Cruz County, the recent rise in COVID cases has health officials stressing the importance of masking and vaccinations once again — even if the official guidelines won’t change anytime soon. Max Chun reports.

Money wars: Special interests spend big in California primary

Independent expenditure committees funded by special interest groups are spending millions of dollars to make their picks in the California primary. In some races, they are clearly supporting or opposing candidates. In others, the strategy is more complicated. Our partners at CalMatters dig in.

Newsom urges aggressive water conservation and warns of statewide restrictions

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has voiced concerns that the state’s approach toward drought conservation needs to be more aggressive. Get the details from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

Inside Lookout: Events! Elections! ICYMI ... and the NEXTies

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Behind-the-scenes dish and a sneak peek at what’s ahead at Lookout from our founder and CEO, Ken Doctor. Read his latest newsletter here.

