Morning Lookout: What’s with all those boats; Assembly District 30 candidates in spotlight

Good morning, Lookout friends. Today is Wednesday, May 25, and another mostly sunny day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s at the coast to nearing 90 in the mountains.

If you’ve been around the Santa Cruz wharf lately, you’ve likely seen how crowded the waters are with boats. One curious reader asked Lookout what was going on, and Lily Belli went fishing for answers.

Mark Conley, meanwhile, put out a line for the five candidates running in the newly drawn State Assembly District 30, which covers parts of Santa Cruz County and stretches south to San Luis Obispo County — read what they told him about the issues, what they would do in office and more.

And with the country reeling in the wake of another school shooting, our partners at the Los Angeles Times talked to experts about how to help kids deal with the horror.

Let’s get to the headlines.

Ask Lookout: Why are there so many boats in the water around the wharf right now?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Salmon fishermen are swimming downstream from northern California, Oregon, Washington and even Alaska to take advantage of king salmon in Monterey Bay. Most work so hard they sleep and eat on their boats to extend their days. Read more on what Lily Belli found out.

Looking to lead ‘the Highway 1 District’

The newly configured State Assembly District 30 stretches right along the coast from San Luis Obispo to Monterey and into a large section of Santa Cruz County. Jon Wizard and Dawn Addis have some extensive experience in the 831, both having attended Cabrillo College, while Vicki Nohrden, Zoe Carter and John Drake know it mostly from visits. Read what they told Mark Conley about why they’re the right person for the job.

Texas school shooting: How to help kids get through unspeakable horror

Yet another school shooting has left many parents and caregivers wondering how to talk to children about the tragedy. Get some advice from experts here.

➤ THE LATEST FROM UVALDE: Texas school shooting: All 19 children, 2 adults killed in single classroom (Los Angeles Times)

Andrea Nguyen’s local picks, Farm Discovery fundraiser, and what does ‘foodie’ mean to you?

(Via Farm Discovery)

Lily Belli’s latest newsletter covers some Santa Cruz County gems from a local cookbook author, a nonprofit’s annual gala and more. Check it out here.

California bans watering ‘non-functional’ grass in some areas, strengthening drought rules

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California water regulators have banned the watering of decorative “non-functional” grass at commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

Around the county ...

➤ Teacher shortage continues at Watsonville High School (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Willowbrook Park renamed in honor of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Pastor retires after 42 years at La Selva Beach church (The Pajaronian)

➤ Warriors’ Steve Kerr calls out Mitch McConnell and others on gun control after school massacre (San Jose Mercury News)

➤ Why California’s rattlesnake population is booming (SFGate)

