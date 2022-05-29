Sunday Reads: Who is Bud Colligan?

The Greenway chief

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The leader of the Measure D campaign has cut a big swath in Santa Cruz County as a high-profile philanthropist on big projects in housing, health care, science, education and the arts. As he’s become the point man for a trail-only option on Santa Cruz County’s coastal rail corridor, he’s also become a lightning rod in what’s become one of the most polarizing votes in memory. Wallace with the story.

Meet the No Way Greenway leaders

Longtime civic leader Mark Mesiti-Miller and Melani Clark of Roaring Camp have taken the lead in trying to defeat the controversial Measure D. Who are they, and what’s led to their high-profile involvement? Just as the leaders of “Yes” say, they explain the fight has turned more vitriolic than expected. Mark Conley talks to them about the campaign and what drives them tomorrow.

➤ All of Lookout’s Measure D coverage, here.

It’s all about sex! You dress for our weather — buy plants for our climate, too

(Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

Too many coastal Californians are buying plants wrong for our climate and installing gardens more suitable for conditions east of the Mississippi, says Martin Quigley, director of UC Santa Cruz’s Arboretum & Botanic Gardens. Watch his video op-ed here.

Follow the Measure D money, in graphs

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

With a surge in the past month, No Way Greenway closed the gap in its fundraising. Lookout details the whos and the how manys behind the numbers as the June 7 vote nears. Take a look at the visualizations.



In case you missed it...

➤ Ask Lookout: Why are there so many boats in the water around the wharf right now?

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Olallieberries return, lattes at Honeylux & a downtown restaurant cruise

➤ Reimagining Big Basin: Following CZU fire devastation, what should the park become?

