Morning Lookout: Two ‘No’ leaders, ‘Yes’’ chief and coping with trauma

Welcome to our Memorial Day edition of Morning Lookout.

We hope today is a great continuation of your three-day weekend. Just in case you need some more ideas about what can do throughout these glorious spring days in Santa Cruz County, check out:

Wallace Baine’s Weekender : Wallace – with his newly launched B9– succinctly gives you the must-know about happenings of the week. (Wallace publishes it each Thursday, and given the season, it’s increasingly jam-packed. If you are not getting his newsletter or alerts, sign up here .)

Wallace – with his newly launched B9– succinctly gives you the must-know about happenings of the week. (Wallace publishes it each Thursday, and given the season, it’s increasingly jam-packed. If you are not getting his newsletter or alerts, sign up .) Lily Belli’s Eater’s Digest : Always good news and tips on where to tempt yourself with the best, and the new, in Santa Cruz eats. (Lily publishes it each Friday, If you are not getting her newsletter or alerts, sign up here .)

Always good news and tips on where to tempt yourself with the best, and the new, in Santa Cruz eats. (Lily publishes it each Friday, If you are not getting her newsletter or alerts, sign up .) BOLO : Our always-on, searchable, browsable arts and entertainment calendar. Hundreds of events – from music and art, to speakers and family activities - updated throughout the week.

If you are tuckered out already, we’ve got meaty news for you:

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Today, we publish Mark Conley’s compelling look at the leaders of the No Way Greenway campaign, Mark Mesiti-Miller and Roaring Camp’s Melani Clark. Two of the leaders of the opponent to polarizing Measure D, they both believe they must fight for the causes they believe in along with their reputation (Mesiti-Miller) and family business (Clark).

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

In case you missed it this busy weekend, on Sunday, Wallace Baine answered a question we have been asked over and over: Who is Bud Colligan? Colligan is a major community philanthropist, some of it well-known, much of it not and a son of Silicon Valley. He’s also become the brightest lightning rod in this race. Already, Wallace’s story is drawing lots of readers and setting records for those reading it in all its great detail. Don’t miss it.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Both pieces affirm Lookout’s efforts to tell us a full, and fair, story about the measure that so far has seen an almost $800,000 in spending, that story here . Find all Measure D coverage — here . All our Election 22 coverage is here . And yes, there’s more to come this week as well as we count down to June 7, including, for our mid-county readers, Community Voices pieces coming tomorrow from the candidates for Assembly District 30.

Family members of a child slain in Tuesday’s shooting wait for a police escort Wednesday outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

We’ve all endured so much societal stress in the last couple of years. Yet, so many of us have been unable to come up with words in the wake of the Robb Elementary School killings. We are not alone. We share today a piece that may explain how we’re feeling, as psychologists work through, with us, the time of collective or secondary trauma. From our L.A. Times partners: “You may feel secondary trauma from all the coverage of mass shootings. Therapists discuss ways to cope”.

Here’s what else you might find interesting this holiday:

➤ Community Voices: It’s all about sex! You dress for our weather — buy plants for our climate, too

➤ Reimagining Big Basin: Following CZU fire devastation, what should the park become?

➤ Contribute to letters to the editor

See you Tuesday morning with a full newsletter, previewing a big, newsy week ahead.