Morning Lookout: Fermentation guru, motivated Harbor High grad and Measure D leaders

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! Today is Tuesday, May 31, and our forecast calls for a mainly sunny day, with highs from the low 70s to the low 80s.

I hope you had a safe, relaxing long weekend, but if you’re still shaking off the cobwebs ... well, Lookout has plenty to help with that:



And we’re not done with politics, either: Keep it tuned to Lookout for op-eds from all five candidates running for State Assembly District 30, coming later today to our Community Voices opinion forum.

So without further delay, let’s hit the headlines, including a town hall meeting tonight for parents and guardians interested in pre-kindergarten and other child care options for younger kids.

Q&A: Sandor Katz on the enduring popularity of fermented foods

(Via Bookshop Santa Cruz)

Fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz discusses the enduring popularity of fermented foods, their ubiquity in cultures around the world and recipes from his new book, “Fermentation Journeys,” ahead of a visit Wednesday to Bookshop Santa Cruz. Read his full Q&A with Lily Belli.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Get all of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one place



Harbor High graduate Morgyn Michelson: A master puzzler in the making

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Harbor High School graduating senior Morgyn Michelson wouldn’t describe herself as super social, but that doesn’t mean she won’t put herself out there. Whether it’s being the only one in costume — and one she’s created herself — or playing a sport for the first time, or correcting a sitting judge, Michelson might be a little shy, but she’ll put her knowledge and planning skills to the test to see how she’ll fare in almost any challenge. Hillary Ojeda profiles her here.

➤ MORE FROM THE CLASS OF 2022: Watsonville High senior Danna Perez turns ‘grief into hope’ (Lookout)

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of four or eight to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

****



Meet the No Way Greenway leaders, Mark Mesiti-Miller and Melani Clark

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Longtime civic leaders Mark Mesiti-Miller and Roaring Camp president Melani Clark have taken the lead in trying to defeat the controversial Measure D. Who are they, and what’s led to their high-profile involvement? Mark Conley looks for answers.

➤ MORE: Measure D: The latest on who’s funding each campaign, visualized (Lookout)



Who is Bud Colligan?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The leader of the Measure D campaign has cut a big swath in Santa Cruz County as a high-profile philanthropist on big projects in housing, health care, science, education and the arts. As he’s become the point man for a trail-only option on Santa Cruz County’s coastal rail corridor, he’s also become a lightning rod in what’s become one of the most polarizing votes in memory. Wallace Baine goes deep.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: A train runs through us: Why the polarizing rail trail issue has divided us in a time that demands unity

➤ KNOW MORE ON MEASURE D: Find all of Lookout’s coverage here

Letter to the editor: I love trains; I still support D

(Mark Conley / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruzan Rowland Rebele states his case for a yes vote on Measure D in a letter to our Community Voices opinion section. Read it here.

➤ WANT TO MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD? Send letters to letters@lookoutlocal.com, and find guidelines and more on how to contribute here

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON STUDENT ACCESS



Pre-K is coming: Tuesday’s town hall offers families tips on early child care in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The state’s expanding transitional kindergarten program, set to start this fall in public schools, is just one of many options families can choose from for early child care. So what should parents choose? Several local organizations are hosting a town hall this evening for families with 3- and 4-year-old children to help them get the information they need to find the best fit for their kids. Find details and the Zoom link here.

➤ BACKGROUND: Welcome to the TK challenge: Transitional kindergarten comes with benefits to families, difficulties for administrators (Lookout)

Does California have enough water for lots of new homes? Yes, experts say

(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California officials have increasingly strict rules on water usage during the latest drought. But they also have plans to allow for more homebuilding. Will there be enough water for new residents? Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

FROM COMMUNITY VOICES: You dress for our weather — buy plants for our climate, too

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Around the county ...

➤ Cal Fire CZU contains acre and a half fire north of Boulder Creek (KION-TV)

➤ Arts programs receive federal grants (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Reports explain labor shortage in Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz Local)

➤ Concerns rise over visitors getting too close to sea lions in Monterey (KSBW-TV)

That’s all for right now, but as I said off the top, there’s plenty more in the Lookout pipeline. Folks in State Assembly District 30 will want to check out op-eds from all five candidates coming later in our Community Voices opinion section, so bookmark our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep tabs throughout the day. it for today. And Lily Belli will be back with her latest On Food newsletter, so click on over to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center for more on how to get that delivered right to you.

All of this local journalism isn’t possible without community support — so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member.

Enjoy your Tuesday, and I’ll see you all back here tomorrow.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz