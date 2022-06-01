Morning Lookout: West Cliff icon’s fate, home-stretch election guide + Pride festivities

Hello hello, Lookout friends! It’s Wednesday, June 1, and Santa Cruz County has another sunny one ahead, with high temperatures ranging from the 70s into the upper 80s.

Temperatures are certainly elevated around our county as we head toward the June 7 election, and if you’re still poring over that ballot, we’ve got a handy election guide, with links to all our coverage of local candidates and ballot measures, including op-eds from our Community Voices opinion section.

Also handy for anyone who’s been along West Cliff Drive lately is our latest Ask Lookout, with Grace Stetson getting to the bottom of what’s going on with that lone property on the bay side of the Westside’s iconic thoroughfare that’s currently stripped down to its frame.

It’s officially Pride month, and local festivities are ramping up to pre-pandemic levels — and there are even bigger plans afoot, Wallace Baine writes in a preview.

And Liza Monroy returns with another Santa Cruz Parenting column, checking in with a local artist who’s turning childhood clutter into sculpture projects she’s dubbed “MOMuments.”

Roll the headlines:

Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Originally built in 1937, the home at 1307 West Cliff Dr. has gone through many different owners. As the property gets a facelift, locals wonder: What is the history of the home, and why is it the only one directly up against the Pacific Ocean? Grace Stetson explores in our latest Ask Lookout.

➤ THE WHOLE SERIES: You asked about the Fishhook, the SeaBreeze Tavern, Ferrell’s Donuts and more, and we answered



Election Guide: One week to go

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ballot measures explained. Candidates questioned. Measure D examined. Opinions from all sides. Whether you’re still figuring out how to vote or want to catch up on election season, Lookout has you covered. Check out our guide.

➤ MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD: How to contribute a letter to the editor

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Santa Cruz Pride ready to party, amid national discord

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

This year’s local Pride celebration, kicking off Friday, aims for pre-pandemic levels of activity with its big 50th anniversary on the horizon. Wallace Baine looks ahead.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Read all of his columns here

MOMuments offers unique Santa Cruz twist on Kondo decluttering

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Westside artist Sarah Buckius turns motherhood’s labors into art, and is encouraging Santa Cruz moms and caregivers to share their sculptures of childhood clutter as a community compendium. Liza Monroy explains in her latest Santa Cruz Parenting column.

➤ MORE FROM LIZA: I accidentally married a parenting expert: What my special education-teacher husband taught me about being a mom

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO ON STUDENT ACCESS



COVID Dashboard: Recorded cases continue to drop, but county positivity rate matches state’s

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer Cal Gordon says that the relatively high positivity rate of 7%, despite fewer recorded cases, is a testament to the shift toward at-home testing. Get the latest local data, test-to-treat information and more.

➤ STATEWIDE: Another bummer coronavirus summer for California? Cases keep rising along with concerns (Los Angeles Times)

Walter White at Oswald and a vibrant Crohn’s cookbook with mass appeal

Downtown Santa Cruz has a celebrity visitor, and how you can make this your Summer of the Ham. Lily Belli has the dish in her latest On Food newsletter.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Get all of Lookout’s food & drink coverage in one place

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of four or eight to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

****



Around the county ...

➤ Protesters speak out against development at UC Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ County fire departments welcome new recruits to their ranks (The Press Banner)

➤ ‘Soft reopening’ issued for evacuation areas in Napa County’s Old fire (SFGate)

And that’s what I know on this first morning of June. If you’re enjoying our coverage, please tell your family and friends about our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center, where they can sign up for all the newsletters and alerts we offer. You can also keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To ensure you’re staying informed about all the goings-on in Santa Cruz, please consider becoming a Lookout member if you’re not already. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Here’s to a solid Wednesday — catch you again tomorrow morning.

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz