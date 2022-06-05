Sunday Reads: Seeking a protest song for 2022; design in affordable housing

Time for a new ‘Ohio’: Where is the protest song we need in 2022?

Uvalde. Buffalo. George Floyd. Jan. 6. Can political protest music make a difference? A lesson from 50 years ago gives musical artists a blueprint for meeting the challenges of 2022. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column.

Design matters in affordable housing

Mike Rotkin, five-time mayor of Santa Cruz, says the city needs more affordable housing, but we also must be careful what we build. Design, including open space and access to the San Lorenzo River, are key, he says. He cautions against cost-cutting, which could undermine increasingly strong public support for more affordable units. Read his full Community Voices opinion piece here.

Santa Cruz Pride in full swing

Lookout photojournalist Kevin Painchaud was on hand Saturday as Santa Cruz Pride festivities continued downtown with the Dyke/Trans March to the town clock, and events continue today, with the Pride Parade kicking off at 11 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, followed by the Pride Festival at Abbott Square beginning at noon. Read more here from Wallace about this year’s Pride slate, and plans to mark the upcoming 50th anniversary.

A cheat sheet for your Measure D migraine

We asked the leaders of both Yes Greenway and No Way Greenway for their best succinct closing arguments on time to build, cost, equity and environmental impact, among other core issues in the rail-trail debate. With voting set to close in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, here is a side-by-side look at those arguments.

