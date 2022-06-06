Morning Lookout: Measure D and voter turnout; surveying PVUSD’s SRO program

Hello, Lookout friends! It’s Monday, June 6, and we’re looking at a June-y mix of clouds and sun around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 70s and low 80s. A heat wave is on the way, so enjoy the mild temps while we can.

A heads-up if your plans this week will take you north on Highway 1:

🚨 HEADED NORTH ON HWY. 1 THIS WEEK? 🚨 One-way traffic controls will be in place Monday through Friday, so plan accordingly, via @CaltransD5 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AXLXXOtsve — Lookout Santa Cruz (@LookoutSCruz) June 5, 2022

Of course, the big story this week is the primary election. As of Friday afternoon, turnout was “less than for a usual primary,” County Clerk Tricia Webber told Lookout’s Mark Conley — but could the contentious Measure D change that down the stretch?

We’ve got lots more election coverage, so if you still need some help filling out that ballot, you can check out our election guide, brush up on county supervisor and State Assembly candidates, Measure D and other local ballot measures, plus the races for governor, attorney general, controller and much more. It’s all in our Election 2022 section — and you can find op-eds from candidates, Measure D opinion and letters to the editor about it all in our Community Voices opinion section.

Meanwhile, with the country in turmoil after recent mass shootings, the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned and other issues, Wallace Baine asks: Where is the protest song we need for 2022? He lays out a blueprint for Taylor Swift et al. in his Sunday column.

We also have a Community Voices op-ed from former Santa Cruz mayor Mike Rotkin, who urges residents and politicians alike not to forget the importance of design as the city builds more affordable housing.

Will Measure D deliver voters?

By Friday afternoon, Santa Cruz County had received only 22,000 early ballots, “less than for a usual primary,” County Clerk Tricia Webber told Lookout. With no presidential decision on the ballot, will polarizing Measure D and key county supervisor and State Assembly races drive up the numbers? Mark Conley goes looking for answers.



PREPARING FOR ELECTION DAY

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

From Santa Cruz County ballot measures and candidates to statewide offices, Lookout and our content partners at CalMatters and the Los Angeles Times have you covered. Don’t fill out your ballot without perusing the links below.

➤ ELECTION GUIDE: What to know down the stretch

➤ BALLOT MEASURES: What they aim to accomplish and who’s for and against

➤ COUNTY SUPERVISORS: Coverage of the races in Districts 3 and 4

➤ STATE ASSEMBLY: Coverage of the races in Districts 28 and 30

➤ COMMUNITY VOICES: Read op-eds from all the candidates plus opinion pieces on Measure D and more

➤ LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: What Santa Cruzans are saying about it all and how to have your say

➤ U.S. SENATE: Why Alex Padilla is on the ballot twice

➤ CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR: Coverage of the gubernatorial race

➤ CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Coverage of the attorney general race

➤ CALIFORNIA CONTROLLER: Coverage of the controller race

PVUSD renews SRO program in wake of Aptos High stabbing nine months ago

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz County’s largest school district has renewed what has been a controversial policing presence at its high schools. Pajaro Valley Unified School District and law enforcement officials say it’s too soon to know its overall impact on student safety and preventing incidents, but early surveys find support for the program. Get the full update from Hillary Ojeda.

➤ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Find all of Lookout’s stories on the last August’s stabbing and its aftermath here

Time for a new ‘Ohio’: Where is the protest song we need in 2022?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Uvalde. Buffalo. George Floyd. Jan. 6. Can political protest music make a difference? A lesson from 50 years ago gives musical artists a blueprint for meeting the challenges of 2022. Read Wallace Baine’s Sunday column.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Read all of his columns here Design matters in affordable housing

Mike Rotkin, five-time mayor of Santa Cruz, says the city needs more affordable housing, but we also must be careful what we build. Design, including open space and access to the San Lorenzo River, are key, he says. He cautions against cost-cutting, which could undermine increasingly strong public support for more affordable units. Read his full Community Voices opinion piece here.

➤ MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD: Here’s how to contribute a letter to the editor

What’s your question for Lookout?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A reader asked what was going on at 1307 West Cliff Dr., where the only house on the bay side of the Westside’s icon thoroughfare has been stripped to its frame and jacked up. So Grace Stetson found out.

➤ THE WHOLE SERIES: From the Fishhook to the SeaBreeze Tavern to which is the original Ferrell’s Donuts and more, find all of our Ask Lookout stories here

Analysis: Democratic factions vie for power in Assembly in Speaker faceoff

(Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

Clashes between progressive and moderate Democratic factions in the California Assembly have sparked a leadership power struggle between Robert Rivas, whose district includes parts of Santa Cruz County, and incumbent Speaker Anthony Rendon. Dan Walters of our content partner CalMatters weighs in.

➤ STATEWATCH: Find more on California politics here

