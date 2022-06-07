Morning Lookout: Election day is here; anonymous complaints jolt NuBo

Good morning, Santa Cruz County! Today is Tuesday, June 7, the last day to vote in the primary election. The weather shouldn’t stop you, with the forecast calling for a mostly sunny day (marine layer permitting) with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Late Monday evening, Santa Cruz Couty Clerk Tricia Webber relayed to our Mark Conley that voter turnout was at 18% with just more than 24 hours to go before polls close. The record low for a primary was 34%, back in 2014. Will a late surge help us avoid the wrong kind of history tonight?

If you’re headed out to the polls today (they’re open until 8 p.m., by the way), be sure to check out all of Lookout’s local election coverage in one spot with our election guide. You’ll find news on the candidates and ballot measures, including a section on Measure D, and opinion about all of it in our Community Voices opinion forum.

All that isn’t to say I don’t have other headlines for you this morning. Anonymous complaints have forced Pleasure Point’s New Bohemia Brewing Co. to scale back barbecue, outdoor seating and other pandemic adaptations, Lily Belli reports. Lily also has a Q&A with John Harry, the chef who’s leading the new Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen Beachside on the Esplanade in Rio Del Mar.

And with election day offering an excellent time for reflection, Buddhist monastic Ven. Tenzin Chogkyi writes that we all can do better at handling conflict in a Community Voices op-ed.

OK, now to those headlines ...



Election day is finally upon us

Measure D. County supervisors. State Assembly. Statewide races for governor and attorney general. There’s lots on the ballot today, so fill up on Lookout’s coverage before you head to the polls.

Anonymous complaints have curtailed New Bohemia’s outdoor business, cost it $25,000 and forced layoffs

With outdoor operations all the rage under COVID, will New Bohemia Brewing Company’s struggles be shared by others? Lily Belli reports on NuBo’s situation and what it could mean for other local businesses.

Smack-dab beachside: Chef John Harry matches low country eats to the bay at second Venus

(Via Liz Birnbaum / The Curated Feast)

Our wealth of fresh organic produce enticed John Harry, the new chef of Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen Beachside, to California. Now, the veteran of Alderwood and Post Ranch Inn is working to create a novel taste for Santa Cruz County on the Esplanade in Rio Del Mar. Harry talked to Lily Belli about his vision for the new spot.

What does Measure D have in common with your neighbor’s barking dog?

(Via Venerable Tenzin Chogkyi)

Elections offer an excellent time for reflection, and in a Community Voices op-ed, Ven. Tenzin Chogkyi, a Buddhist monastic who teaches courses on compassion, says we all can do better at handling conflict. She works at the Conflict Resolution Center of Santa Cruz County and offers several examples — from a barking dog to Measure D — to showcase how we can reduce animosity in our lives. Read her full opinion piece here.

COVID Dashboard: Finally, a welcome dip in COVID, statewide and in Santa Cruz County

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Cruz County saw one more death in the past week, bringing the pandemic total to 263, but cases numbers are falling locally and across California after the most recent surge. Get the latest data here.

Third Santa Cruz Starbucks votes in favor of unionization

(Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Starbucks store on 41st Avenue and Clares Street voted in favor of forming a union. It is the third store in Santa Cruz County and the sixth store in California to do so. Max Chun has the details.

