Morning Lookout: Election takeaways and hot takes, Sabbah Q&A + libraries guide

We’re still digesting the results of Tuesday’s primary election, but that’s not stopping us from looking ahead. With Yes Greenway defeat conceding on Measure D and November matchups coming into focus in county supervisor and state Assembly races, check out Lookout’s 10 questions on what happens next. And in our Community Voices opinion section, outgoing supervisor Ryan Coonerty offers his hot takes on the election, including why Santa Cruz is like Philadelphia circa 1787, in an op-ed.

Tuesday’s election also brought another four-year term for county schools superintendent Faris Sabbah, and he reflects on his first term and talks about to the challenges ahead, including declining enrollment, in a Q&A with Hillary Ojeda.

And with summer upon us and (I hope) bringing some time for reading, Grace Stetson delivers an update on where the Measure S-funded overhaul of Santa Cruz County public library branches stands, including a reopening on the Westside and a groundbreaking in Aptos.

The vote is in: 10 questions on what happens next

Full vote counts from Santa Cruz County’s primary election aren’t expected until Friday, but we’ve seen enough of the results to begin looking ahead to next moves in the rail-trail debate and what’s ahead in the county supervisor and state Assembly races. Lookout digs in.

Ryan Coonerty: Who will be Santa Cruz’s George Washington and three other election hot takes

In a Community Voices op-ed, outgoing District 3 Santa Cruz County Supervisor Ryan Coonerty offers four insights on Tuesday’s election results, along with a bit of wry humor. From the defeat of Measure D to low voter turnout and a historic supervisor runoff, he walks us through the ups and downs of election season and even helps us understand why Santa Cruz today is like Philadelphia circa 1787. Read his full Community Voices opinion piece here.

COVID, mental health and security challenges

Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah will get a second four-year term leading the Santa Cruz County Office of Education after winning an unopposed election Tuesday. COVID-19 threw him a curveball, and now school security and generational funding challenges mean anything but education business as usual. Read his full Q&A with Hillary Ojeda.

When is your new library ready? A Lookout guide to the emerging branches

Four redone Santa Cruz County library branches have reopened and four more will throw open their doors by the end of the year. Grace Stetson checks in on the generational investment of $67 million county voters made in 2016.

Spending spree: Oversight scarce as billions in COVID aid poured into California schools

A CalMatters investigation found that schools had wildly different approaches to stimulus spending — from laptops to shade structures to an ice cream truck. No centralized database exists to show the public exactly where the money went. Here’s what our partners found.

California farms and Bay Area cities ordered to stop diverting water from rivers

California officials have ordered new water curtailments due to drought, barring certain cities and farms from diverting river water. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

Jan. 6 committee gets a prime-time spotlight. Will people watch?

After 16 months, the congressional investigation into the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol gets the Watergate treatment with its first public hearing this evening. The Times has a preview.

