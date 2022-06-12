Sunday Reads: Is Santa Cruz meant to keep the Warriors in town?
Is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?
It’s been 10 years since the local Seadubs made a big splash in our little town. KP Arena’s been a good temp home, but now a more permanent place is needed. How did this odd match between Surf City and pro basketball come to be? Wallace Baine with the perspective here.
I deliver books to Santa Cruz jails; don’t tell me libraries don’t matter
Librarian Jesse Silva regularly delivers books and library programs to the more than 300 people currently incarcerated in Santa Cruz County. She also brings in kindness and social support. For some, she says, the library is the only outside contact her patrons experience during their months or years in jail. She argues that her work is vital and that we must support our libraries and recognize the essential role reading plays in rehabilitation. Read Jesse’s take here.
Mayor Fred Keeley? The county’s most veteran politico is considering a run for Santa Cruz mayor — here’s why
Fred Keeley has been living and breathing politics since he wandered into the nation’s capital at age 22 a half-century ago. Might he be the person to help the city of Santa Cruz wade through a tricky time for local governance? His supporters hope and believe so. Mark Conley with the story here.
