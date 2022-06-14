Morning Lookout: A permanent home for Sea Dubs; one woman’s abortion choice

Morning, folks! It’s Tuesday, June 14, and another nice day is ahead for Santa Cruz County, mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the 70s into the upper 80s.

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of their fourth NBA title of the Steph Curry years after last night’s Game 5 win, but the picture is a little murkier for their minor league affiliate. The Santa Cruz Warriors are looking for a permanent arena downtown, Max Chun reports, and the city council is set to take another step today into figuring out how that fits into the redevelopment of the Lower Pacific area.

Meanwhile, with the Supreme Court set to issue a ruling any day that could roll back abortion rights, Victoria Tatum writes in a Community Voices op-ed about her decision to have an abortion as a married mother of two, and how the state, the church and courts should leave that choice up to her.

And we continue our series of stories from students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school, who who worked with Lookout staff during the 2021-22 school year. Today, Jesus Ramirez writes about one local figure making a change for good.

Oh, and a note: Tuesday usually brings our tastiest newsletter, Lily Belli on Food, but that’s on hiatus this week. Lily will be back Friday with a fresh-baked Eaters Digest, and her newsletter will return to inboxes everywhere next Tuesday.

Now let’s get to all of today’s headlines, including the latest local COVID data and an update on the former Cabrillo College administrator charged with embezzlement at a previous job:

Four things to know about a new Santa Cruz Warriors permanent arena

(Via Santa Cruz Warriors)

As downtown redevelopment inches closer to becoming a reality, there are still many questions about where the Warriors’ permanent arena will be built — and if the team will stay. Max Chun details what you need to know.

****

I was a married mother of two and had an abortion. Will you judge me?

(Via Victoria Tatum)

Victoria Tatum had an abortion as a young mother of two. She doesn’t regret it, she writes in a Community Voices op-ed, and she also didn’t make her choice lightly. She has lost her strong ties with the church in Santa Cruz, but says she has an ongoing, private connection to God. She thinks the church, the state and the Supreme Court should mind their own business when it comes to the choice a woman makes. Read her full Community Voices opinion piece here.

Former Cabrillo College administrator Paul De La Cerda agrees to plea deal

(Via Cabrillo College)

Paul De La Cerda, who briefly served as vice president of instruction at Cabrillo College, reached a plea deal in the criminal case brought against him in December. Cabrillo’s board voted to dismiss him in February and has since hired a replacement. Hillary Ojeda reports.

Making a change for good

(Via Salvation Army)

Lieutenant Thelma Jimenez is a core officer/executive director at the Salvation Army in Watsonville. The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization/Christian church. It helps people who are dealing with homelessness and can’t really afford to live on their own. Diamond Technology Institute student Jesus Ramirez introduces us.

COVID Dashboard: Cases jump, but positivity rate lower than that of our neighbors

(Pablo Unzueta / CalMatters)

Santa Cruz County health officials reported 457 more COVID-19 cases this week than last, and another death brought the county’s pandemic total to 263. Check out the latest local data here.

Around the county ...

And that's what I know this lovely Tuesday morning. As I mentioned earlier, Lily Belli on Food is on hiatus this week, but head over to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to make sure you're signed up for when it's back next week.



Enjoy your Tuesday — see you back here tomorrow!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz