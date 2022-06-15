Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Cabrillo College
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: Cabrillo renaming, a huge loss for South County and musical theater roars back

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Hiya, Lookout fam! Today is Wednesday, June 15, and there’s no June gloom in sight, seemingly, with the forecast calling for sunny skies around Santa Cruz County, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Lots to get to this hump day morn:

Headlines, comin’ atcha ...

Embark on a journey through time as the Santa Cruz Symphony presents “LIFE”

life symphony header
Embark on a journey through time as the Santa Cruz Symphony presents “LIFE”

Presented by Santa Cruz Symphony

Cabrillo College renaming on track for fall decision

Jules Sherriff on the steps at Cabrillo College on Nov. 22, 2021.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Students, staff, the Native American community and Cabrillo Foundation supporters have all weighed in — differently — on a possible Cabrillo name change; President Matt Wetstein emphasizes that student and Indigenous voices must be prioritized in considering the decision, which could happen this fall. Get the update from Hillary Ojeda.

FROM WALLACE BAINE: Is it time to jettison the name ‘Cabrillo’? Or, in fact, time to double down on it?

‘A Renaissance woman’

Laura Segura, Monarch Services' co-executive director
(Via Monarch Services)

As women’s need for support multiplied during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura Segura and her Monarch Services team met the profound challenges of helping those driven for help with sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. The work crowned Segura’s contributions in helping the people of her native Watsonville; Segura died last week after fighting breast cancer. Grace Stetson has more.

MORE ON MONARCH: Working to raise awareness of domestic violence issues and promote healing (Lookout)

Cabrillo Stage emerges post-pandemic with crowd-pleasing ‘Grease,’ ambitious ‘Candide’

Cabrillo Stage's Candide
(Via Jana Marcus)

Santa Cruz County’s professional musical-theater troupe enthusiastically reoccupies the Crocker Theater for the first time in three years to present a big 2022 season. Wallace Baine has a sneak peek.

COMING SATURDAY: Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years (Lookout)

Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay welcomes families to their new Rodeo Creek Court homes

County Bank collage of volunteers
Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay welcomes families to their new Rodeo Creek Court homes

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

More than just a pound

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter
(Via Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter)

Sarah Goldberg is one of the animal care supervisors at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. The shelter takes mistreated, abandoned, strays and lost pets, helps owners find their missing pets, and puts other animals up for adoption. Diamond Technology Institute student Luz Moctezuma interviewed Goldberg.

THE FULL SERIES: Find all the students’ stories here

Did California learn anything from the last drought? ‘Gambling’ with water continues

An aerial photo shows a shrinking Lake Oroville in California's Butte County.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

While some of the promises made during the previous drought have been kept, conservation efforts are slipping as well-drilling threatens groundwater. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have an overview.

FROM LOOKOUT’S COMMUNITY VOICES: You dress for our weather — buy plants for our climate, too

California legislators want to help you buy a house with down payment, ‘shared equity’

Aralyn Tucker outside of her condo in Natomas.
(Julie Hotz / CalMatters)

Legislators propose a $1-billion-a-year down payment program for first-time buyers, given the high cost of housing and rising mortgage interest rates, in exchange for a partial stake. Get the rundown from our partners at CalMatters.

LOCAL HOUSING PICTURE: ‘Not everybody really gets to live in a beach town’: Realtors on what’s ‘getting worse’ in Santa Cruz real estate (Lookout)

Around the county ...

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions (KSBW-TV)
Santa Cruz benchlands homeless camp closure delayed (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Bay Area churches build tiny homes for their homeless neighbors (San Jose Mercury News)

Stay current on everything going on around Santa Cruz County by clicking over to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to sign up for all the newsletters and alerts we offer — and keep tabs throughout the day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

And none of this is possible without community support, so if you’re not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member — and spread the word!

Enjoy what’s looking like a gorgeous Wednesday!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Will McCahill

A veteran editor and jack-of-all-trades journalist, Will McCahill’s previous stops include ESPN, Newser and the San Jose Mercury News.

More from Will McCahill

Past Newsletters