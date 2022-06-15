Morning Lookout: Cabrillo renaming, a huge loss for South County and musical theater roars back
- The move to rename Cabrillo College remains on track, Hillary Ojeda reports, and a decision could come this fall.
- South County has lost a powerhouse with the death of Monarch Services executive Laura Segura, and Grace Stetson talked to those who saw Segura’s impact on her native Watsonville.
- Fans of musical theater can rejoice as Cabrillo Stage reoccupies the Crocker Theater for its 2022 season, and Wallace Baine looks ahead to its productions of “Grease” and “Candide.”
- And our series of stories from students at Diamond Technology Institute continues, with Luz Moctezuma profiling an animal care supervisor at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter.
Cabrillo College renaming on track for fall decision
Students, staff, the Native American community and Cabrillo Foundation supporters have all weighed in — differently — on a possible Cabrillo name change; President Matt Wetstein emphasizes that student and Indigenous voices must be prioritized in considering the decision, which could happen this fall. Get the update from Hillary Ojeda.
➤ FROM WALLACE BAINE: Is it time to jettison the name ‘Cabrillo’? Or, in fact, time to double down on it?
‘A Renaissance woman’
As women’s need for support multiplied during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laura Segura and her Monarch Services team met the profound challenges of helping those driven for help with sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. The work crowned Segura’s contributions in helping the people of her native Watsonville; Segura died last week after fighting breast cancer. Grace Stetson has more.
➤ MORE ON MONARCH: Working to raise awareness of domestic violence issues and promote healing (Lookout)
Cabrillo Stage emerges post-pandemic with crowd-pleasing ‘Grease,’ ambitious ‘Candide’
Santa Cruz County’s professional musical-theater troupe enthusiastically reoccupies the Crocker Theater for the first time in three years to present a big 2022 season. Wallace Baine has a sneak peek.
➤ COMING SATURDAY: Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years (Lookout)
More than just a pound
Sarah Goldberg is one of the animal care supervisors at the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. The shelter takes mistreated, abandoned, strays and lost pets, helps owners find their missing pets, and puts other animals up for adoption. Diamond Technology Institute student Luz Moctezuma interviewed Goldberg.
➤ THE FULL SERIES: Find all the students’ stories here
Did California learn anything from the last drought? ‘Gambling’ with water continues
While some of the promises made during the previous drought have been kept, conservation efforts are slipping as well-drilling threatens groundwater. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have an overview.
➤ FROM LOOKOUT’S COMMUNITY VOICES: You dress for our weather — buy plants for our climate, too
California legislators want to help you buy a house with down payment, ‘shared equity’
Legislators propose a $1-billion-a-year down payment program for first-time buyers, given the high cost of housing and rising mortgage interest rates, in exchange for a partial stake. Get the rundown from our partners at CalMatters.
➤ LOCAL HOUSING PICTURE: ‘Not everybody really gets to live in a beach town’: Realtors on what’s ‘getting worse’ in Santa Cruz real estate (Lookout)
Around the county ...
➤ California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions (KSBW-TV)
➤ Santa Cruz benchlands homeless camp closure delayed (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ Bay Area churches build tiny homes for their homeless neighbors (San Jose Mercury News)
