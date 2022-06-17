Morning Lookout: Virgin Mary in Watsonville, kids’ vaccines, Eaters returns and Klay’s shoutout

A very good morning to you, friends! It’s Friday, June 17, and a cloudy morning is forecast to give way to sunny skies later around Santa Cruz County, with highs ranging from the 60s into the low 70s.

It’s a great day to be a Warriors fan after the Dubs won their fourth NBA title in eight years — and our little beach town got some love from erstwhile Santa Cruz Warrior Klay Thompson on the national stage:

“Holy Cannoli” World Champ @KlayThompson gives shout out to Santa Cruz.. Congrats Warriors!! pic.twitter.com/Ai3AW1NNSt — Felix Cortez (@FelixKSBW) June 17, 2022

Meanwhile, today is the 30th anniversary of an event that turned a sleepy county park into a pilgrimage site for thousands, and Wallace Baine revisits the story of the Virgin Mary’s visit to Watsonville.

And with COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest among us gaining federal approval, Hillary Ojeda runs down what parents and guardians should know about the local rollout, expected next week.

If you’ve been hungry for Lily Belli’s take on Santa Cruz County’s food and drink scene, I’ve got good news: Eaters Digest is back from hiatus, with updates on a Capitola Village taphouse, a lunch suggestion in Seabright and a splurge-worthy development downtown.

Headlines aplenty, including coverage of yesterday’s first post-Measure D meeting of the county transportation commission, so let’s get rolling.

Ask Lookout: Did the Virgin Mary actually once visit a lake in Watsonville?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Thirty years ago today, an apparition of La Virgen de Guadalupe visited Anita Mendoza Contreras at Pinto Lake, turning a sleepy county park into a pilgrimage site. The timing was impeccable, Wallace Baine writes. Read his full story here.

➤ YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Ask Lookout tackles the Fishhook, the SeaBreeze Tavern and more



Officials expect COVID vaccines to be available to children under 5 early next week. Here’s what you need to know

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on the brink of approval for children ages 6 months to 5 and 6 years, respectively, Santa Cruz County health officials are gearing up to make sure everyone has access. Pediatricians and primary care providers will be relied on more heavily in this round of vaccines because most pharmacies aren’t licensed to provide vaccines to the younger cohort. Hillary Ojeda has the details.

➤ LOCAL COVID PICTURE: Cases jump, but positivity rate lower than that of our neighbors (Lookout)

Seabright Deli delights, Alderwood expands chef’s counter and Capitola Tap House opens

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Suggestions for a delicious Father’s Day, a new taphouse opens in Capitola Village, Alderwood expands its chef’s counter tasting menu, a fish sandwich that ticks all the boxes at Seabright Deli and more as Eaters Digest returns from hiatus. Get the dish from Lily Belli.

➤ MORE FROM LILY: Find all of Lookout’s food and drink coverage in one spot

The ‘No’s had it on Measure D. Now the big question for RTC: What can it say yes to, and when?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Thursday’s first meeting of the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission board after the drubbing of Measure D showed signs of reconciliation while the public commenters illustrated much of the same politically charged rhetoric. The rail and trail question remains: Where do we go from here? Mark Conley rounds it up.

➤ ALL ABOUT MEASURE D: Find Lookout’s coverage of the divisive ballot measure here

Weekender: Here’s to dads and grads, Juneteenth celebrations and a new state song

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Much going on around Santa Cruz as we head toward the summer solstice, and Wallace Baine delivers the goods in his latest newsletter on our arts and entertainment scene. Rendezvous with Weekender here.

➤ MORE ON JUNETEENTH: ‘It’s a momentous event’: Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebrates 30 years — and a new national holiday (Lookout)



Second ‘Life’: Lanting’s symphonic photography show returns for first time in 16 years

(Via Frans Lanting)

The Santa Cruz Symphony presents the Frans Lanting/Philip Glass collaboration “Life: A Journey Through Time” at the same venue where it debuted in 2006. Wallace previews Saturday’s event.

➤ OUR FULL SEARCHABLE EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

****



Mike Pence ‘resisted the pressure,’ and other takeaways from the Jan. 6 hearing

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Vice President Mike Pence was a hero on Jan. 6, 2021, members of the House committee investigating the attack and witnesses said in the strongest terms at Thursday’s hearing. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times break it down.

➤ CENTRAL COAST VIEW: One year later, Jimmy Panetta wants people to know that Jan. 6 was no fluke (Lookout)



