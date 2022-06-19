Sunday Reads: Drumming for the soul, mosaics for the people and Juneteenth

Reduce stress! Find your groove! Play your cat’s food container!

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Jim Greiner, master percussionist, thinks we are all too stressed. He implores us to find our inner child and offers quick techniques to connect with our individual life rhythms. He also teaches us how to transform cat food into a musical instrument. Watch his Community Voices videos here.

Icons of Santa Cruz: Mosaic project Watsonville Brillante aims to represent city’s entire cultural heritage

(Kevin Painchaud)

Transforming an anonymous parking garage, artists, led by Kathleen Crocetti, are creating a gigantic quilt-like representation of Watsonville’s human story, a portrait of the city’s soul created with small pieces of ceramic tile. This “mind-blowing” work may be the most ambitious public art project in Santa Cruz County’s history. Wallace Baine has the story.

Outage over; balloons cause power loss, PG&E warns grads and dads

(Via PG&E)

Around 6,400 households and businesses on Santa Cruz’s Westside and elsewhere lost power Friday morning after Pacific Gas & Electric said a metallic balloon entangled in its equipment touched off the outage around 9 a.m. The utility restored power to the vast majority of customers by 12:45 p.m. Here’s what happened — and a warning from officials.

*****

‘It’s a momentous event’: Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebrates 30 years — and a new national holiday

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz Juneteenth organizers are feeling the momentum of the historic Juneteenth last year — when it was declared a national holiday — and are looking forward to another milestone: 30 years celebrating it in Santa Cruz. Hillary Ojeda has the report on the local events this weekend.

‘I do belong here’: A community leader explains how the outdoors can feel like a scary, non-inclusive place

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Says local United Way head Keisha Browder: “We went to Natural Bridges and then to Henry Cowell. And it was like, ‘Wow.’ So beautiful. And I’m saying, ‘I do belong here.’” She is participating today in the second annual Liberation Paddle Out, part of Santa Cruz’s celebration of Juneteenth. Mark Conley with the feature.



