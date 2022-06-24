Morning Lookout: Roe v. Wade overturned; food truck guide and the Perg on the market

Hello, friends. Today is Friday, June 24, and Santa Cruz County is looking at a mostly sunny day, give or take some marine layer, and temperatures ranging from the 60s to the 90s.

It wasn’t unexpected after a May leak telegraphed the decision, but within the past hour the Supreme Court released its decision freeing states to outlaw abortion, overturning 1973’s Roe v. Wade in a 5-4 ruling that marks the most significant curtailing of an established constitutional right in the court’s history. As Grace Stetson reported previously, it’s a day local Planned Parenthood leaders long feared would come, with “a grim, grim future” ahead.

Lookout will have more coverage, so please check back throughout the day.

On an entirely different note, we’re launching another local guide today, this one Lily Belli’s guide to Santa Cruz’s food trucks and pop-ups. From American cuisine to Asian and Latin American options, coffee, pizza and sweet treats, if you’re looking to do a little food tourism without leaving the county this summer, Lily’s got your roadmap.

Meanwhile, the downtown Santa Cruz building that until 2017 housed Caffe Pergolesi is up for sale, Grace reports, and being marketed as a restaurant opportunity.

And Wallace Baine has a Q&A with Santa Cruz author Vinnie Hansen, who tracks the gun used in a burglary of her own home in a new novel, which she’ll discuss next week in a virtual conversation presented by Bookshop Santa Cruz.

To the headlines ...

In historic reversal, Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, frees states to outlaw abortion

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

In a historic reversal, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision and ruled states may again outlaw abortion. The 5-4 ruling marks the most significant curtailing of an established constitutional right in the court’s history. Read more from our partners at the Los Angeles Times.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘It’s really unknown territory’: Longtime Planned Parenthood leaders look back — and forward (Lookout)

Summer guide to food trucks and pop-ups

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Forty food trucks and pop-ups now dot the Santa Cruz County landscape. Call it global food tourism — within 30 minutes. Here’s where to find dumplings, Cubanos, yakitori, adobo, tapas and so much more.

➤ MORE FOOD AND DRINK: Find all of Lily Belli’s coverage here

The Perg is for sale: Santa Cruz’s ‘oldest coffeehouse’ on the market for $3 million

(Via Caffe Pergolesi / Facebook)

Old Dr. Miller’s place, an iconic landmark of downtown Santa Cruz, is on the market, ready for its next life — for that real estate buyer/entrepreneur with a vision. Grace Stetson has the details.

➤ MORE LOCAL LANDMARKS: Is the one iconic coast-side home along West Cliff Drive getting knocked down or restored? (Lookout)

America’s millions of guns have lives of their own; Santa Cruz novelist Vinnie Hansen tracks the one involved in her own burglary

(Via Vinnie Hansen)

America has the highest per-capita gun ownership in the world — estimated at about 120 per 100 residents. Vinnie Hansen got interested in one of them — the one used, and which then disappeared, after a burglary of her home. She talks about the new book virtually Tuesday via Bookshop Santa Cruz. Read her Q&A with Wallace Baine.

➤ MORE GUNS IN THE NEWS: Supreme Court throws out New York’s concealed weapons law. Here’s what it means for California (Los Angeles Times)



Weekender: ‘Grease’ is the word, John Prine’s generosity & decolonizing the surf

(Via Jana Marcus)

Tonight is opening night for a big Cabrillo Stage production, Saturday brings the return of woodies and a favorite street fair, and Wallace Baine relays a tidbit that’ll make any John Prine fan’s heart grow even fonder of the late singer. Rendezvous with Weekender here.

➤ LOOKOUT’S FULL EVENTS CALENDAR: BOLO, your place to go for things to do

Preemptive pardons, Trump’s Justice Dept. plans and other takeaways from Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The hearing featured testimony from top Justice Department officials who detailed Donald Trump’s exhaustive effort to get the department to embrace internet conspiracies, and explained how close the president came to installing atop its ranks an official whose primary qualification was his fealty to Trump. More here on Thursday’s proceedings.

➤ A WARNING: One year later, Jimmy Panetta wants people to know that Jan. 6 was no fluke (Lookout)

Around the county ...

➤ UC Santa Cruz researchers collect more than 10 million coronavirus variants (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville’s Esperanza Community Farms receives $50K grant (The Pajaronian)

➤ Aptos High School student speaks on honoring her family in Washington (KION-TV)

➤ First probable case of monkeypox diagnosed in Monterey County resident (KSBW-TV)

