Sunday Reads: America after Roe: West Coast unity and one day at a Planned Parenthood clinic

America after Roe: Is the West Coast ascendant as we wonder about the United in the U.S.A. this July Fourth?

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The “West Coast offense” pact among the governors of California, Oregon and Washington offers up an immediate and meaningful sense of unity, Wallace Baine writes, and with red states engaged in an enormous and ultimately self-destructive act of “get off my property” purification, he’d much rather wave the flag of that new alliance than the Stars and Stripes. Read Wallace’s full Sunday column here.

➤ MORE: From Friday’s Santa Cruz rally to the Supreme Court’s decision and opinion from near and far, find all of Lookout’s coverage of the battle over abortion rights

One Friday in the new, post-Roe America: How losing abortion access changes us all

(Via Jessica Dieseldorff)

Soon, the Santa Cruz area’s Planned Parenthood’s offices will see 250 to 500 more patients per week, out-of-state refugees pushed west by Friday’s Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. But those are only the ones who have the money and connections to get to us. Jessica Dieseldorff, a nurse practitioner at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte in Watsonville, writes about our new reality, both for those coming to California and for those of us here. Read her Community Voices op-ed here.

Summer guide to food trucks and pop-ups

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Forty food trucks and pop-ups now dot the Santa Cruz County landscape. Call it global food tourism — within 30 minutes. Here’s Lily Belli’s guide for where to find dumplings, Cubanos, yakitori, adobo, tapas and so much more.

➤ EATERS DIGEST: Yakitori and takoyaki on the Westside and the weirdest cookie (Lily Belli)

‘Don’t expect any oldies’: Bob Dylan comes to Santa Cruz

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The figure is eerie: Dylan’s silhouette is almost as recognizable as his donkeylike singing voice, which is good because that’s all we’re getting, his silhouette standing against an orangeish glow on the curtain behind him. He’s avoiding any kind of spotlight like Dracula avoids the rising sun. Wallace Baine take us inside Thursday’s sold-out show at the Santa Cruz Civic.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: America’s millions of guns have lives of their own; Santa Cruz novelist Vinnie Hansen tracks the one involved in her own burglary

