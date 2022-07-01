Morning Lookout: A real estate dip, a taste of Venus Beachside and a gas-tax hike

Good morning and welcome to a new month, dear readers! Today is Friday, July 1, and the marine layer should give way to mostly sunny skies around Santa Cruz County as we head into the holiday weekend, with highs ranging from the 60s to the low 80s.

Here’s something we haven’t seen around here in a while: falling real estate prices. You read that right: After 11 upward years, home prices are trending down, and Max Chun talked to local real estate agents about what that means and how long it might last.

One thing that is still trending upward is the fine-dining scene in Aptos, and Lily Belli took on the enviable task of sampling the menu at Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen Beachside, where the Westside distillery has injected new life into Rio Del Mar standby Café Rio.

And with summer sessions in full swing at Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz, Hillary Ojeda takes us inside what Cabrillo president Matt Wetstein called “a bridge to some new normal.”

We’ve also got details on Big Basin Redwoods State Park reopening, recommendations for Fourth of July weekend activities and much more — to the headlines!

After 11 years of rising Santa Cruz home prices, ‘we’re in a dip at the moment’

Home prices in Santa Cruz County have flattened and even begun to drop in recent months, as they have across the country. Will it last? Experienced realtors say it’s too early to say. Here’s what they told Max Chun.

Venus Beachside: A creative, nuanced addition to the traditional comforts of Rio Del Mar

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sand dabs, lobster and tastes of the low country. The second Venus brings a bit of Westside panache to Aptos’ Rio Del Mar area as mid-county grows its fine dining scene. Lily Belli reviews the new kid on the block.

‘We’re on a bridge to some new normal’: Cabrillo, UCSC summer sessions in full swing

(Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Summer school at Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz kicked off in June, and with the COVID pandemic entering a new phase, officials are rebalancing in-person and remote learning, opening up new opportunities for both continuing students and high schoolers. Hillary Ojeda reports.

Big Basin Redwoods State Park partially reopens to visitors July 22

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

For the first time since the CZU Complex fire devastated Big Basin Redwoods State Park in 2020, visitors can explore a limited part of the park again starting July 22. Officials will limit the number of visitors to ensure their safety in the forest and provide a good visitor experience. Get the update here.

Weekender: A quintessential Santa Cruz day, B9 fetes the Fourth and clockspotting

(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Wallace Baine looks back at Woodies on the Wharf and the Pleasure Point Street Fair, ahead to Fourth of July weekend, and challenges you to find a timeless timepiece in his latest newsletter. Peruse it here.

When are we going to outgrow fireworks?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

As we head into another Fourth of July celebration and with memories still fresh of the traumatic CZU fires that ravaged Santa Cruz County in 2020, we’re revisiting Wallace’s column from last year’s holiday weekend. Can we celebrate the nation’s birthday without “bombs bursting in air?” he asks. Read it here.

New California gas tax hits today, bringing higher pump prices — here’s what you should know

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Gas prices in California will go up about 3 cents on July 1 due to the state’s excise tax on gasoline, which is adjusted each year. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times explain.

California climate rules won’t be undercut by Supreme Court’s ruling, experts say

(Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

The Supreme Court’s decision to limit federal environmental protection rules will have little to no effect on California’s carbon-reduction policies, according to experts — and state leaders say they are doubling down on their climate commitment. Our partners at CalMatters report.

Around the county ...

➤ Real-world scare briefly halts Scotts Valley ‘active shooter’ drill (The Press Banner)

➤ Council split on Watsonville’s deal for Measure U extension, asks for own measure (The Pajaronian)

➤ Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals, including some from Monterey Zoo (KSBW-TV)

➤ Warriors already ruled out of Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes (SFGate)

