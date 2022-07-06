Morning Lookout: Measure F falls as primary count final; meet an 8-year-old inventor

Hiya, Lookout friends! Today is Wednesday, July 6, and the morning clouds are forecast to give way to some sunshine as the day goes on around Santa Cruz County, with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Just days shy of a month since the June 7 primary election, we’ve got the final numbers from the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office — and the only thing on the ballot that remained in doubt, a proposed sales-tax increase for the city of Santa Cruz, went down to defeat.

In Watsonville, meanwhile, a Bradley Elementary School second grader is preparing for a global invention competition after his idea for an alarm-enabled shoe that can help find missing loved ones stood out at a national competition last month in Michigan.

And Cabrillo College’s wine program is getting a big boost that will help students get certified and move on to wine studies at four-year universities — just one of the highlights in Lily Belli’s latest food and drink newsletter.

Cheers to that, and to all of Wednesday’s headlines.

Primary election recap: No magic rally for Measure F as final votes counted in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office took all the time available to make its final tallies for the June 7 primary election. Measure F, a sales tax put before voters in the city of Santa Cruz, was the only race that went down to the wire. A hand count did not change the fact more voters were against the new tax than were for it. Max Chun has the details, plus charts from all the local races.

➤ MORE: Find all of Lookout’s Election 2022 coverage in one place

What an 8-year-old inventor looks like: Watsonville second grader one of five California students to go global

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Kristopher Bayog’s “D” shoes were born out of his concern for his grandmother, who is facing dementia. His invention helps people find lost loved ones by activating an alarm system housed in the sole of the sneakers. Why the “D” shoe? For detectives who are on the case for grandma, of course. Hillary Ojeda has the young inventor’s story.

➤ STORIES FROM STUDENTS: Read about Watsonville’s unsung heroes via students at Diamond Technology Institute

Giant leap for Cabrillo wine program, restaurant supply gets a boost and an apricot bonanza

In her latest newsletter, Lily Belli reports on the restructuring of Cabrillo College’s wine program and a restaurant-supply chain planting its flag in Santa Cruz County, and asks for your tips on where to find the area’s best slushies. Dig into Lily Belli on Food.

➤ CRAVING MORE FROM LILY? Find all of Lookout’s food & drink coverage here

Are widespread layoffs coming? How the pandemic has changed employers’ recession strategy

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

With workers still hard to find, more businesses appear reluctant to let go of those they have, even as they’re beset by inflation and slowing sales. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times report.

➤ MORE ON THE ECONOMY: How will the Fed interest rate hike affect you? (Los Angeles Times)

California cuts cannabis taxes to heal ailing industry

(Rahul Lal / CalMatters)

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature cut a California cannabis tax, but not everyone is convinced it’s enough to stabilize the legal market. Social equity operators say the changes don’t do nearly enough to help them. Read more from our partners at CalMatters.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Cannabis social equity programs leave many California entrepreneurs demoralized, depleted (Los Angeles Times)

If you missed Lily Belli's food and drink newsletter Tuesday, or want to get Wallace Baine's Weekender, his Thursday look at Santa Cruz's arts and entertainment scene, head over to our Lookout Newsletter & Text Center to get yourself (or a friend!) signed up.

None of this local journalism is possible without community support — so if you're not already, please consider becoming a Lookout member, and help us spread the word.

Thanks for reading, and have a most excellent Wednesday!

Will McCahill

Lookout Santa Cruz