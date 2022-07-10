Sunday Reads: A photo shoot for the ages and thoughts on Pleasure Point rezoning

A photo shoot for the ages: The saga of Sleepy John’s retirement send-off

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A historic group photo of luminary Santa Cruz musicians, brought together to honor the retiring “Sleepy John” Sandidge, almost didn’t happen … until our photographer, Kevin Painchaud, figured out the solution. Wallace Baine tells the tale, complete with Kevin’s images.

Pleasure Point is not a place for high rises: Rezone our neighborhood the right way

(Via JoAnn Allen)

The neighborhood group Save Pleasure Point wants to protect the culture and character of its eclectic coastline community by preventing Santa Cruz County from rezoning Portola Drive to the maximum urban density allowable under code. The group isn’t against building, members write in a Community Voices op-ed — just against what it sees as too much building too fast for an area it says is already burdened with parking, traffic and safety concerns. Save Pleasure Point offers an alternative solution. Here’s their full Community Voices opinion piece.

****



Meet Watsonville’s award-winning 8-year-old inventor

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Kristopher Bayog’s “D” shoes were born out of his concern for his grandmother, who is facing dementia. His invention helps people find lost loved ones by activating an alarm system housed in the sole of the sneakers. Why the “D” shoe? For detectives who are on the case for grandma, of course. Hillary Ojeda has his story.

Soul shaper: Why does surfboard craftsman Ward Coffey do it all by hand? It’s the only way he knows

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

There are no machine politics to be played out in this Westside Santa Cruz shaping bay, one of the last of its kind in this surf-mad town or, in fact, any others like it around the world. As technological progress — or disruption — has defined the modern surfboard-shaping experience, Ward Coffey’s business has managed to keep it delightfully old-school and down to earth. Mark Conley catches up with him.

