Morning Lookout: Zen and the art of parental date nights; a focus on lactation

When I think of beautiful summer days, there are few places I’d rather be hanging out than below the Capitola Wharf. And that’s where our Liza Monroy and Kevin Painchaud caught up with local mom and author Jamie McFaden to talk about the important balance of life that parents of young ones struggle to achieve.

Besides the important self-care issues McFaden raises in her book, she also inspired Liza to share her favorite local date night tips that parents of young kids here must know about.

We also have another important parent-related read for you this morning. But this one raises very important questions about why our society still struggles to treat lactation as the health and wellness issue it unquestionably is. At least one UCSC scientist is doing her part to help change that narrative.

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More than ever, COVID-beleaguered parents need “Waves of Self Care: It Takes a Village,” the new book by Capitola’s Jaime McFaden. And Lookout parenting columnist Liza Monroy helps out with a half-dozen tips on how to arrange a date night around Santa Cruz County. Read Liza’s latest column here.

Why do some women struggle to breastfeed? UCSC researcher on what we know, and don’t

UC Santa Cruz stem cell biologist Lindsay Hinck wants to solve a global and deeply personal problem: Why do some women struggle to make enough milk for their babies? The former breast cancer researcher switched her research focus after she struggled to breastfeed her daughter 22 years ago. As the nationwide baby formula shortage drags on, Guananí Gómez-Van Cortright spoke to Hinck about what we do and don’t know about why breastfeeding can be so difficult. Here’s the full Q&A.

A photo shoot for the ages: The saga of Sleepy John’s retirement send-off

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A historic group photo of luminary Santa Cruz musicians, brought together to honor the retiring “Sleepy John” Sandidge, almost didn’t happen … until our photographer, Kevin Painchaud, figured out the solution. Wallace Baine tells the tale, complete with Kevin’s images.

Pleasure Point is not a place for high rises: Rezone our neighborhood the right way

(Via JoAnn Allen)

The neighborhood group Save Pleasure Point wants to protect the culture and character of its eclectic coastline community by preventing Santa Cruz County from rezoning Portola Drive to the maximum urban density allowable under code. The group isn’t against building, members write in a Community Voices op-ed — just against what it sees as too much building too fast for an area it says is already burdened with parking, traffic and safety concerns. Save Pleasure Point offers an alternative solution. Here’s their full Community Voices opinion piece.

Think rent is rising fast? It’s worse than you think (and inflation might be too)

Data collected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — but not made available to the public — show a gulf between the market conditions affecting new versus renewing renters. The LA Times has the story here.

